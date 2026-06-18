New Book Celebrates the Remarkable Legacy of The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The story of one of the world's most celebrated youth hockey tournaments is now being told in a new book, When They Were Ten: The Remarkable Story of the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament.

The book chronicles the extraordinary journey of The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament, a competition conceived by entrepreneur Bill Comrie and built for ten-year-old hockey players. What began as a modest tournament played in a shopping mall skating rink has grown into a world-class hockey phenomenon that has helped launch the careers of countless elite players and future NHL stars.

To celebrate the book's release, a special launch event was held on the evening of Wednesday, June 17, at ZerOne Athleticare in West Edmonton Mall. Approximately 130 guests attended the launch, including members of the Edmonton sports community, former NHL players who graduated from The Brick Tournament, and longtime supporters of the event.

Author Terry Jones was joined by original tournament founders Craig Styles and Andy Wigston for a lively question-and-answer "hot stove" session hosted by veteran television sports personality Gene Principe.

The evening offered guests a behind-the-scenes look at the tournament's origins, growth, and impact on youth hockey over its 36-year history. The discussion highlighted the vision, dedication, and community support that transformed a local tournament into one of the most prestigious events in minor hockey.

A key contributor to the book's visual storytelling is renowned photographer Dale MacMillan, who supplied all, but a handful of the photographs featured in the publication. MacMillan has served as the tournament's official photographer for 35 of its 36 years, documenting generations of young athletes and capturing many of the event's most memorable moments.

When They Were Ten: The Remarkable Story of the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament is available for purchase online at brickhockey.myshopify.com.

About The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

Since its inception, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament has become one of the premier showcase events for ten-year-old hockey players from across North America and around the world. Known for its elite competition and family-friendly atmosphere, the tournament has welcomed thousands of young athletes and served as an early stepping stone for many future professional hockey players.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sydney Karaja

587-228-2868

Brookline Public Relations

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7be27f12-623b-4c4f-9573-55bafe704148