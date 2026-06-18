Medicana Health Group Conducts Pre-World Cup Health Checks for the Türkiye National Football Team





Photo: Arda Güler via FL Comms

ISTANBUL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicana Health Group, one of Türkiye’s leading healthcare groups, has completed comprehensive health checks for the Türkiye National Football Team as part of the team’s preparations ahead of the World Cup. As the healthcare sponsor of Türkiye’s National Teams since 2024, Medicana Health Group continues to place its medical expertise at the service of national athletes representing Türkiye on the international stage.

Medicana Health Group conducted detailed medical screenings and examinations for all national team players before the squad’s departure to the United States. The health checks were designed to support the evaluation of the athletes’ overall health status, contribute to performance continuity and help ensure that the team entered its pre-tournament travel period in safe condition.

Among the players who underwent the health checks were several leading names of the national team, including Zeki Çelik, Arda Güler, Deniz Gül, Altay Bayındır and Kenan Yıldız.

Through this process, Medicana Health Group supported the Türkiye National Football Team’s World Cup preparations not only as a sponsor, but also as a long-term healthcare partner focused on athlete health, preventive medicine and performance sustainability.

Healthcare Support For Türkiye’s National Teams

Medicana Health Group’s role as the healthcare sponsor of Türkiye’s National Teams reflects its broader commitment to supporting athletes throughout the full performance cycle. The Group provides medical support not only during competition periods, but also throughout preparation, screening, diagnosis, treatment and, when needed, rehabilitation processes.

By bringing its medical know-how into the national team ecosystem, Medicana aims to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure around elite athletes and contribute to the long-term development of Turkish sports. The Group sees athlete health as a critical foundation for sustainable sporting success, especially in major international tournaments such as the World Cup.

Bringing Medical Expertise To The World Of Sports

Through its integrated approach to sports healthcare, Medicana supports athletes not only during competition, but throughout the full performance cycle. The Group provides services ranging from pre-season medical examinations and performance monitoring to diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation processes related to sports injuries.

This model contributes to performance continuity for athletes while helping clubs, federations and leagues strengthen their healthcare infrastructure. By bringing its medical expertise into the sports ecosystem, Medicana aims to support both immediate athletic performance and long-term athlete health.

Supporting Sports Across Every Discipline

Medicana Health Group is one of the most active healthcare supporters of sports in Türkiye. As the official healthcare sponsor of 17 sports clubs and athletes in Türkiye, Medicana continues to support athletes across football, basketball, volleyball, Olympic disciplines, women’s sports, youth academies and individual sports.

Beyond its support for the Turkish Football Federation and Türkiye’s National Teams, Medicana serves as the main sponsor of the Türkiye Sigorta Basketball Super League, playing an active role at the highest level of Turkish basketball.

Medicana also provides sponsorship support to a wide range of clubs, teams and athletes across different disciplines and levels, including Fenerbahçe Sports Club, Göztepe Sports Club, Sivasspor, Tofaş Sports Club, ONVO Büyükçekmece Basketball, Nilüfer Belediyespor, Turkish Airlines Sports Club, Sarıyer Sports Club, Ümraniyespor, Arkas Sports Club, Konya Büyükşehir Belediyespor, Çağla Kubat Windsurf Academy, TED Ankara Kolejliler Sports Club and national swimmer Bengisu Avcı.

Together, these collaborations underline Medicana’s position as one of the most active healthcare supporters of sports in Türkiye and reflect the Group’s belief that sports is not only a field of competition, but also a powerful driver of public health, youth development and social impact.

A Strategic Commitment Beyond Sponsorship

Medicana approaches sports sponsorship not merely as brand visibility, but as a long-term investment in public health, athletic development and social value. The Group sees sports as a platform that encourages healthier lifestyles, supports young people’s engagement with physical activity and contributes to stronger communities.

With its support for 17 clubs and athletes across Türkiye, Medicana acts with the principle that “sports have no color”, valuing every branch, every team and every athlete’s effort equally. From professional leagues to youth academies, from women’s sports to amateur and Olympic disciplines, the Group continues to invest in sports as part of its wider mission to help build a healthier society.

By conducting the Türkiye National Football Team’s health checks ahead of the World Cup, Medicana Health Group has reinforced its role as a trusted healthcare partner for national athletes and as a long-term supporter of Turkish sports on the international stage.

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye’s leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centered service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

For media inquiries:

Ugur Alkapar - FL Communications

+905327011097

ugur@flpr.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef0596f2-bad8-4611-a616-5705af6ac169