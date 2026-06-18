CME Outfitters Receives Gold Award at the 2026 Spring Digital Health Awards®

RADNOR, Pa., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider of continuing education that holds Joint Accreditation with Commendation and a division of KnowFully Learning Group, has received a Gold Award in the 2026 Spring Digital Health Awards® from the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC). Now in its 28th year, the national competition recognizes the best online health resources, judged by health technology professionals on content, format, audience impact, and overall quality.





CMEO earned the honor in the Web-based Resource/Tool category for Mission Possible: Choosing the Right Therapy for the Right Patient at the Right Time, a CaseWise™ resource created for the enduring program of a live symposium at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress®. It helps gastroenterologists, fellows, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants navigate complex treatment decisions in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), pairing the latest evidence on IL-23 inhibitors with what matters most to patients along their journey: quality of life, long-term goals, and personal preference.

What sets the activity apart is how it was built. Patients did not simply inform the content. They helped shape it from the start. Patient advocates Natalie Hayden, founder of Lights, Camera, Crohn's, and Kaylaa' White, writer, IBD advocate, and Social Media Ambassador for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, contributed throughout, and a survey of 35 people living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis set the priorities reflected across the program. Real patient cases, drawn from patients' own lived experience, anchor the clinical learning, while journey-mapping and shared goal-setting tools translate patient-defined outcomes, such as returning to work, easing fatigue, and freedom from steroids, into actionable treatment plans.

"Evidence tells us what works. Patients tell us what matters. The strongest clinical decisions happen where those two meet," said Shari Tordoff, Executive Vice President, KnowFully Medical Education. "When patients help build education, clinicians come to see the patient perspective as essential to optimal care, not an afterthought. That is what this resource does. It empowers patients, and it equips the teams who care for them to act on what those patients value."

The CaseWise™ format brings real-world decision-making to life. Learners see how evidence translates into practice, how their practice patterns compare to experts and peers, and, most importantly, to what matters to patients, and why.

The activity was supported by an educational grant from Johnson & Johnson.

View the award-winning resource and enduring CME/CE activity: Mission Possible: Choosing the Right Therapy for the Right Patient at the Right Time.

About CME Outfitters CME Outfitters (CMEO) develops, distributes, and certifies continuing education that unites the care team worldwide to deliver the best possible care for patients, and also offers education directly to patients. As a holder of Joint Accreditation with Commendation, a distinction earned by a select group of accredited providers, CMEO develops education for the full interprofessional care team. Its interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, clinical case series, point-of-care education, and other innovative formats that use technology to drive clinician and patient behavior change. CMEO also offers accreditation, outcomes, and logistics services to non-accredited organizations. For more information, visit www.cmeoutfitters.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation, and learning resources across the healthcare sectors, helping professionals earn credentials, maintain required credit hours, and stay current throughout their careers. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, EfficientCME, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, EMT & Fire Training Inc., Psychotherapy.net, Zuku, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, visit www.KnowFully.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28314db1-c670-44bf-81a8-3c80b1ec26dc