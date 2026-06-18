Cosmos Data Technologies Advances Security and Trust with Completion of SOC 2 Type 1 Examination

Lake Oswego, OR., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As Business Central customers place greater importance on secure cloud reporting, Cosmos Data Technologies has completed its SOC 2 Type 1 examination to further strengthen trust, transparency, and confidence in its reporting and analytics platform.

Cosmos Data Technologies, the official reporting and analytics solution built for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, today announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 examination and receipt of its SOC 2 Type 1 report.

The milestone reflects Cosmos’ continued commitment to building a secure, reliable, and trusted reporting platform for organizations that depend on accurate financial and operational data. As more Business Central customers move reporting and analytics into the cloud, Cosmos continues to invest in the controls, processes, and practices required to support modern security expectations.

“Security has always been foundational to how we build Cosmos,” said Zachary Faltersack, Chief Technology Officer at Cosmos Data Technologies. “Business Central customers are operating in a Microsoft cloud environment where trust, governance, and security matter. Completing our SOC 2 Type 1 examination is an important step in our ongoing commitment to protecting customer data, strengthening our internal controls, and giving organizations greater confidence in the platform they rely on for reporting and analytics.”

SOC 2 Type 1 evaluates whether an organization’s controls are suitably designed at a specific point in time. For Cosmos, the examination provides formal documentation of the company’s security processes and controls. The SOC 2 Type 1 report is available upon request.

Cosmos helps Business Central users simplify reporting, reduce manual spreadsheet work, and access timely insights through a modern cloud reporting platform that works with familiar tools like Excel and Power BI. The completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 examination gives customers and partners another point of confidence when evaluating Cosmos for cloud reporting within their Microsoft technology environment.

“For our customers and partners, this is about trust,” said Anthony Bonaduce, Chief Revenue Officer at Cosmos Data Technologies. “Finance and operations teams need reporting that is fast, accurate, and easy to use, but they also need confidence that their technology partners are serious about security. This milestone reinforces the work Cosmos continues to do to support customers as their reporting needs, data requirements, and cloud expectations grow.”

Cosmos is continuing through the next stage of the SOC 2 process, during which auditors will evaluate the operation of its documented controls over time. This ongoing work is part of the company’s broader commitment to security, transparency, and long-term customer trust.

About Cosmos Data Technologies



Cosmos Data Technologies is the official reporting and analytics solution built for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Cosmos provides a lightning-fast, cloud-based reporting and analytics platform that helps finance and operations teams create, run, and share reports without relying on IT. Running on Microsoft Azure, Cosmos combines an intuitive user experience, governed data models, and seamless integration with Excel and Power BI to help Business Central users access trusted insights faster. Cosmos is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, which serves North America, with regional offices serving the UK, Ireland, and select European countries, as well as APAC, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and customers across Asia.

Visit the website at www.cosmosdatatech.com.