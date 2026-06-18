FrankCrum Celebrates 45th Anniversary as a Pillar of the Tampa Bay Business Community

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankCrum announces its 45th anniversary this year. Founded in 1981 by Frank Crum Sr. and his son Frank W. Crum, Jr., in Largo, Florida, as a single staffing office, the company has grown into a third-generation family enterprise spanning professional employer services, staffing, and commercial insurance, with more than 500 corporate employees serving clients across the United States.

The FrankCrum enterprise is privately held, and includes FrankCrum PEO, which serves more than 4,800 businesses employing more than 90,000 people nationwide; FrankCrum Staffing, Tampa Bay's largest temporary employment firm; and Frank Winston Crum Insurance, a national commercial insurance carrier. Leadership of the enterprise now includes the third generation of the Crum family, with Haley and Matt Crum serving as Co-Presidents alongside Co-Founder and CEO Frank W. Crum, Jr.

"My dad wanted to start a company. I told him I didn't," said Frank W. Crum, Jr. "He said he'd do it without me, so I joined him. Forty-five years later, I'm grateful every day that I did, and I'm grateful for every person who helped build what this has become."

FrankCrum PEO recently expanded its market presence into California, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia, with additional states planned. Meanwhile, Frank Winston Crum Insurance enhanced its insurance offering with a new product, Commercial Package Policy, while completing the largest technology transformation in the company’s history.

The FrankCrum enterprise completed the acquisition of engineering and product design talent from Tampa Bay-based software and UX firm Haneke Design to strengthen its proprietary technology, and appointed three new C-suite executives, adding a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer to its leadership team.

"We've spent the last few years making investments we've been planning for a long time," said Matt Crum, Co-President of FrankCrum and President of Frank Winston Crum Insurance. "New markets, new leaders, better technology. Forty-five years of doing the right things for the right reasons have put us in a position to make bold moves and invest in the future. We're proud of our history, but we're focused on what's next. We're not slowing down."

Key milestones over FrankCrum's 45-year history include:

Founded in 1981 by Frank Crum Sr. and Frank W. Crum, Jr. in Largo, Florida

Pioneered the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) model in Florida beginning in 1986

Established Frank Winston Crum Insurance in 2003, one of the few PEOs in the country to own its workers' compensation carrier

In 2013, Haley Crum became President of FrankCrum Staffing, and Matt Crum was named President of Frank Winston Crum Insurance

Matt and Haley Crum were named Co-Presidents of FrankCrum PEO in 2020, with Frank W. Crum, Jr. remaining as CEO

FrankCrum PEO, Frank Winston Crum Insurance, and FrankCrum Staffing were named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 200 Largest Private Employers list in 2025





"My grandfather used to say that if you take care of people, everything else follows," said Haley Crum, Co-President of FrankCrum and President of FrankCrum Staffing. "I grew up watching him live that out with his employees, his family, everyone who walked through the door. Seeing what this company has become, I think he'd be proud. I know he'd recognize it."

That philosophy—valuing people over profits and helping businesses and their employees grow and prosper—has defined FrankCrum across all three generations of its leadership. It's a commitment reflected not only in the company's services, but in how it shows up in the community it calls home.

FrankCrum has maintained an active presence in the Tampa Bay community throughout its history. Since 2007, the company's annual Golf Invitational has raised more than $2.71 million for Feeding Tampa Bay and Trinity Café. The company hosts fundraising events on its Clearwater campus benefiting the Clearwater Free Clinic and supports organizations, including the Homeless Empowerment Program and the YMCA.

The FrankCrum enterprise has been named a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace 16 times and a USA TODAY Top Workplace twice, most recently in 2026. The organization’s roots in the PEO industry run deep—Frank W. Crum, Jr. was a founding member of NAPEO, the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, in 1984, and helped establish the regulatory framework that defines the industry today.

"Our company is a lot bigger than it was 45 years ago," said Frank W. Crum, Jr. “But the businesses we serve aren't that different. They're still just trying to grow and take care of their people, and so are we. All of the investments we've been making, and will continue to make, are in service of that goal.”

For more information about FrankCrum, visit www.frankcrum.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a family of companies dedicated to helping businesses grow and prosper by providing products and services that foster stability and security. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the enterprise includes FrankCrum (a Professional Employer Organization), FrankCrum Staffing, Frank Winston Crum Insurance, and FrankCrum Insurance Agency. These organizations help businesses operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and care for their people. Guided by a philosophy of doing the right thing for the right reasons, FrankCrum has been empowering employers and supporting workers nationwide for over four decades. Visit frankcrum.com.

Media Contact

Angie Garcia

Senior VP of Marketing, FrankCrum

Devon Murray

Senior Director of Marketing, FrankCrum

press@frankcrum.com