Flora Materials’ Shoreline Flooring Collection Earns Best of NeoCon 2026 Sustainability Award





CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Materials, a Colorado-based biomaterials company, has received the Best of NeoCon 2026 Sustainability Award, one of the industry's top recognitions for environmentally responsible interior product design, for its Shoreline Flooring Collection.

Presented during NeoCon, the world’s leading commercial interior design trade show, the Sustainability Award honors products that demonstrate exceptional environmental stewardship through material selection, manufacturing processes and sustainable design. Flora Materials received the award in the Hard-Surface Flooring: Healthcare Vinyl/LVT/Specialty category.

“Receiving this recognition from the design industry is especially meaningful because it comes from the architects, designers, specifiers and industry leaders who evaluate materials every day,” said Natalie York, Founder and Director of Research and Design at Flora Materials. “This award reflects years of collaboration across architecture, material science, engineering and manufacturing to address a fundamental challenge facing the building industry: creating materials that meet commercial performance expectations without relying on the fossil-fuel-based systems we have depended on for decades. For us, it reinforces what we’ve believed all along—that sustainable, bio-based materials do not have to come with tradeoffs in durability, performance or design.”

Launched publicly at NeoCon 2026, the Shoreline Flooring Collection is a resilient, bio-based alternative to conventional flooring products such as Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Stone Plastic Composite (SPC), which present long-term environmental and health challenges.

The collection uses oyster shell byproducts, natural mineral fillers and a high-performance resin system to create a durable flooring surface with a sustainable material profile. It also supports healthier indoor environments through zero-VOC emissions and inherent antimicrobial properties achieved without added chemical treatments.

Developed with support from the U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program, the Shoreline Flooring Collection is engineered for high-traffic commercial, institutional, residential and public-sector interiors where long-term durability and ease of maintenance are critical. The collection seamlessly integrates within existing manufacturing systems and installation practices, helping reduce barriers to adoption.

To learn more about the company or inquire about samples and specifications, visit floramaterials.com or contact sales@floramaterials.com.

ABOUT FLORA MATERIALS

Flora Materials is a woman-owned biomaterials company developing beautiful, durable, bio-based building materials that reduce reliance on fossil-fuel-based inputs without compromising durability, performance or design. Founded in 2023 and based in Carbondale, Colorado, the company brings together expertise across architecture, material science, engineering and manufacturing to develop and validate next-generation materials for the built environment. Flora Materials works closely with architecture firm West 40 Studio to evaluate its products through real-world testing. Flora’s research has also received support through the U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program for its performance in extremely demanding environments. The company’s current research and development is focused on resilient flooring systems, with plans to expand its bio-based technology into additional building material applications. Learn more at floramaterials.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sean Billisitz, SideCar Public Relations

sean@sidecarpr.com | 574-298-2712

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05c9fd1b-2ed1-472d-921f-b9dc03579621