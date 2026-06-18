Nordic Climate Group expands in Southern UK through acquisition of K4 Services









Nordic Climate Group is expanding its presence in Southern UK through the acquisition of K4 Services, strengthening its capabilities within cooling and heating solutions for industrial, commercial and public sector environments. Headquartered in Devon, K4 Services provides installation, service and maintenance across South West England and South Wales.

Founded in 2014 by Ian MacDowell and Gordon Keyworth following more than 15 years in the industry, K4 Services has built a strong position through long-term customer relationships, technical know-how and a growing share of recurring service revenue. Today, the company has 25 employees and serves customers including data centres, pharmacies and medical facilities.

“K4 Services combines strong technical know-how with long-term customer relationships and a clear ambition to continue developing the business. The company brings valuable expertise and a growing service business, while also strengthening our presence in an important region for Nordic Climate Group in the UK,” says Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK.

K4 Services will continue to operate under its existing local brand and leadership as part of Nordic Climate Group, maintaining its close customer relationships and local market presence while becoming part of a broader network of companies across Europe.

“We have built K4 Services around quality, responsiveness and long-term relationships with both customers and employees. For us, it was important to find a partner that shares our values and supports the continued development of the business. Nordic Climate Group felt like a natural fit from the beginning,” comments Ian MacDowell and Gordon Keyworth, Directors of K4 Services.

For more information, please contact:

Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK

ronnie.coutts@nordicclimategroup.com | +44 7951 997 195

Ian MacDowell, Managing Director of K4 Services

ian@k4sltd.co.uk | +44 7748 924 444

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,500 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 650 million (approximately SEK 7 billion). Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.