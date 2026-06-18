Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Size to Hit $1,146.94 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market was valued at USD 562.77 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,146.94 million by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2026–2035.”

Rising Critical Mineral Exploration and Battery Metal Demand Driving Market Growth

The Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market is witnessing significant growth because of the rising demand for minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, gold, and rare earth metals that are essential in deploying renewable energy, producing electric vehicles, and building infrastructures. The exploration activities undertaken by mining companies to ensure a reliable mineral supply are becoming more robust.

In addition, the emerging trend towards using automated drill equipment, artificial intelligence for geological studies, remote drilling, and intelligent mining is changing the dynamics of drilling and exploration productivity. With the growing investment from the government and mining companies in battery metal mines, there will be increased demand for diamond drills in the underground mining industry.

Get a Sample Report of Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10260

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Epiroc AB

Sandvik AB

Boart Longyear Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Komatsu Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Perenti Global Limited

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Foraco International SA

Geodrill Limited

Byrnecut Group

J.S. Redpath Limited

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

Action Drill & Blast Pty Ltd.

Capital Limited

Ausdrill Limited

Swick Mining Services Ltd.

Barminco Holdings Pty Ltd.

Titan Drilling Limited

Energold Drilling Corp.

Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 562.77 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1146.94 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.43% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Rotary Drilling, Wireline Drilling)

• By Application (Soft Rock, Hard Rock)





Purchase Single User PDF of Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10260

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Wireline Drilling Segment held the largest market share in 2025, contributing around 60.35% of the overall revenue due to its capability of delivering accurate core samples, enhancing geological data collection, and improving drilling efficiencies. The Rotary Drilling segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of about 6.29% between 2026 and 2035 owing to the growing preference for high-speed drilling tools, especially in large mining projects, along with the rising exploration of battery minerals such as lithium and copper.

By Application

Market share for Hard Rock is expected to be close to 71.66% in 2025 due to increasing underground mining activity using materials, such as gold, copper, nickel, and other vital minerals necessary for industries for manufacturing and energy production. Soft Rock is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period at a rate of about 9.51%. Increasing mining activity of minerals, coal, and sedimentary rock will drive high growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

In 2025, North America is anticipated to lead the market with an approximate share of 42.55%. This is expected to be fueled by growing investment in underground mining exploration, mining automation, critical minerals production, and renewable energy supply chain. The US is expected to be the key contributor owing to growing demand for lithium, copper, and rare earth metals.

The Asia Pacific region will account for the highest rate of growth, with the CAGR estimated at about 8.31% between 2026 and 2035. The rapid development of industries, mining ventures, increase in battery metals production, and mining exploration activities in countries, such as China, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia are driving growth.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10260

Recent Developments:

2026: Epiroc reported continued growth in underground mining automation, electrification, and digital drilling technologies through its Q1 2026 performance update, highlighting increasing adoption of advanced drill rigs and sustainable mining equipment across global operations.

Epiroc reported continued growth in underground mining automation, electrification, and digital drilling technologies through its Q1 2026 performance update, highlighting increasing adoption of advanced drill rigs and sustainable mining equipment across global operations. 2026: Sandvik secured a major underground mining equipment contract from Aris Mining for the Marmato Gold Mine in Colombia. The order included advanced underground drilling rigs, loaders, and mining trucks supporting expansion of underground mining activities.

Sandvik secured a major underground mining equipment contract from Aris Mining for the Marmato Gold Mine in Colombia. The order included advanced underground drilling rigs, loaders, and mining trucks supporting expansion of underground mining activities. 2025: Boart Longyear expanded its underground drilling services portfolio with advanced exploration drilling technologies focused on improving mineral exploration efficiency, operational safety, and drilling productivity worldwide.

Exclusive Sections of the Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Report (The USPs):

MINERAL EXPLORATION ACTIVITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate underground exploration trends across copper, lithium, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and other critical mineral projects worldwide.

– helps you evaluate underground exploration trends across copper, lithium, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and other critical mineral projects worldwide. DRILLING TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you identify growth opportunities across wireline drilling, rotary drilling, automated drill rigs, remote drilling systems, and smart exploration technologies.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across wireline drilling, rotary drilling, automated drill rigs, remote drilling systems, and smart exploration technologies. MINING AUTOMATION & DIGITALIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess the impact of AI-powered geological analysis, predictive maintenance, remote operations, and digital mining platforms on exploration efficiency.

– helps you assess the impact of AI-powered geological analysis, predictive maintenance, remote operations, and digital mining platforms on exploration efficiency. RESOURCE EXTRACTION EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand drilling productivity, core recovery rates, operational performance, exploration accuracy, and cost optimization strategies across underground mining projects.

– helps you understand drilling productivity, core recovery rates, operational performance, exploration accuracy, and cost optimization strategies across underground mining projects. BATTERY MINERAL SUPPLY CHAIN TRACKER – helps you monitor exploration and production trends for lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth minerals supporting EV and renewable energy industries.

– helps you monitor exploration and production trends for lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth minerals supporting EV and renewable energy industries. SUSTAINABLE MINING & EQUIPMENT INNOVATION ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate advancements in electrified drilling equipment, energy-efficient mining technologies, environmental compliance initiatives, and sustainable underground mining operations.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Mechanical Control Cables Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Machine Safety Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Corrosion Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Metal Shredder Machine Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026