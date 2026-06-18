Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Expected to Reach USD 6.73 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oligonucleotide CDMO market is projected to grow from USD 2.51 billion in 2024 to USD 6.73 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, increasing outsourcing of development and manufacturing activities, and growing adoption of precision medicine are key factors driving market growth.

The market is also benefiting from a strong pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), and other nucleic acid-based therapies. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies focus on targeting previously undruggable diseases, CDMOs are playing an increasingly important role in supporting development, scale-up, and commercialization activities.

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What Is Driving Growth in the Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?

The growing focus on developing and commercializing oligonucleotide therapeutics is creating substantial demand for specialized manufacturing services. Oligonucleotide therapies offer high target specificity and have shown significant potential in treating genetic disorders, rare diseases, and complex chronic conditions.

As the number of clinical programs and regulatory approvals increases, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on CDMOs with expertise in advanced synthesis technologies, regulatory compliance, and scalable manufacturing processes to accelerate development timelines and reduce operational complexity.

Why Is Outsourcing Becoming Essential for Oligonucleotide Manufacturing?

Manufacturing therapeutic oligonucleotides requires highly specialized technologies, complex synthesis processes, and strict regulatory compliance. Many biopharmaceutical companies lack the infrastructure needed to support large-scale commercial production, making outsourcing an attractive strategic option.

CDMOs offer advanced capabilities such as solid-phase synthesis, purification technologies, analytical testing, and cGMP-compliant manufacturing. These services help developers reduce costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate the transition from clinical development to commercial production.

How Is CRISPR Technology Creating New Opportunities?

The growing use of oligonucleotides in CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing applications is creating significant growth opportunities for CDMO providers. Oligonucleotides are essential for designing guide RNAs that direct gene-editing systems to specific DNA targets, making them a critical component of next-generation genetic therapies.

As gene-editing research expands across therapeutic areas, CDMOs with expertise in oligonucleotide production, regulatory support, and scalable manufacturing solutions are expected to benefit from increasing demand for CRISPR-related development programs.

What Challenges Continue to Impact Market Expansion?

Despite strong growth prospects, oligonucleotide manufacturing remains highly complex. Therapeutic oligonucleotides often require specialized modifications to improve stability, delivery, and target specificity, making synthesis and purification processes more challenging and costly.

In addition, environmental sustainability remains a growing concern for the industry. Large-scale oligonucleotide production generates significant volumes of organic solvents and chemical waste, increasing operational costs and creating additional regulatory compliance requirements for manufacturers.

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Which Service Segment Leads the Market?

Contract manufacturing accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2023. The segment's dominance is driven by increasing demand for large-scale production of high-purity oligonucleotide therapeutics and the growing complexity of manufacturing requirements.

Within contract manufacturing, the commercial-stage segment continues to expand rapidly as more oligonucleotide therapies receive regulatory approvals and move into large-scale production. CDMOs are increasingly investing in automation, continuous manufacturing technologies, and advanced purification systems to meet commercial demand efficiently.

Why Does North America Dominate the Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?

North America held the largest share of the global oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2023 due to the presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies, advanced research institutions, and well-established manufacturing infrastructure.

The region also benefits from strong regulatory support, favorable intellectual property protection, access to capital, and a highly skilled workforce. These factors continue to support innovation and large-scale commercialization of oligonucleotide-based therapies across the region.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Bachem, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., EUROAPI, ST Pharm, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., WuXi AppTec, Lonza, and Danaher Corporation.

These companies are expanding manufacturing capabilities, investing in advanced oligonucleotide technologies, and pursuing strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. Recent developments include Agilent’s acquisition of BIOVECTRA to enhance its oligonucleotide and CRISPR manufacturing capabilities, as well as Lonza’s collaboration initiatives to expand its bioconjugate development portfolio.

Why Does the Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Matter Now?

The growing shift toward precision medicine and nucleic acid-based therapeutics is transforming the pharmaceutical industry. Oligonucleotide therapies are increasingly being used to address diseases that were previously difficult or impossible to treat through conventional approaches.

As demand for siRNA therapies, antisense oligonucleotides, gene-editing technologies, and personalized medicine continues to grow, CDMOs will play a critical role in enabling scalable and compliant manufacturing. The market presents significant opportunities for contract manufacturers, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers, and investors focused on the future of advanced therapeutics.

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