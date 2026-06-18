Claire’s Place Foundation Welcomes Linda Tirabassi-Mathis to Board of Directors

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is proud to announce the appointment of Linda Tirabassi-Mathis, PhD, RN, CPNP-PC, CNS, to its Board of Directors.

A dedicated pediatric nurse and CF advocate with more than four decades of experience, Linda has devoted her career to caring for children and families facing complex medical challenges, including those living with CF. As a Clinical Nurse Specialist, she provided hands-on care coordination for patients in both pediatric and adult acute care settings, and served as a passionate advocate for improving the patient and family experience throughout their healthcare journey.

Linda’s connection to Claire’s Place Foundation is deeply personal. During her distinguished nursing career, she cared for Claire’s Place Founder Claire Wineland through many of her hospitalizations and witnessed firsthand Claire’s extraordinary resilience, optimism and determination to make a difference in the world.

“Linda has been part of Claire’s journey since the very beginning and understands better than most the realities families face while living with CF,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “She cared for Claire with compassion and expertise during some of our most challenging moments. I’m thrilled to welcome Linda to our Board of Directors. She brings a unique combination of clinical experience and firsthand understanding of the CF community, which will be invaluable as we continue to grow our impact.”

“I was always amazed by Claire’s energy and positivity while living with CF and witnessing the insights she shared as she grew up with the disease,” said Linda. “She inspired everyone around her to see possibilities instead of limitations. Joining the Claire’s Place Foundation Board of Directors is a meaningful opportunity to help carry forward the vision Claire created and continue supporting families navigating the challenges of CF.”

As Claire’s Place continues to grow its programs and services, Linda’s clinical expertise and longstanding connection to Claire’s legacy will help guide the organization’s next chapter.

To learn more about Claire’s Place Foundation or make a donation, visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Celebrating 15 years of impact, Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year,” “Nonprofit Executive of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.





