PDFNJ: Decline in Drug, Alcohol and Suicide Deaths Shows Progress Is Possible, But Prevention Efforts Must Continue

Millburn, NJ, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of devastating losses tied to substance use and suicide, new national data showing a decline in deaths offers a measure of hope. Prevention leaders say the progress is encouraging, but fragile, and must be met with continued investment in education, responsible prescribing, treatment and recovery support.

According to a recent report by Trust for America’s Health, the combined age-adjusted rate of deaths from alcohol, drugs and suicide declined by 16 percent in 2024, following a 4 percent decrease in 2023. The report notes that drug overdose mortality declined by 26 percent, alcohol-induced mortality decreased by 4 percent and suicide mortality dropped by 3 percent in 2024.

For the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), the findings reinforce the importance of sustained prevention, public education, responsible prescribing and recovery support.

“These numbers are encouraging and they show that progress is possible,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “But this is not the time to pull back. The opioid crisis has taken a devastating toll on families and communities, and continued prevention, education and responsible prescribing efforts remain essential.”

The article also highlights the importance of reducing overdose risk and strengthening systems that support prevention and mental health. One recommendation calls on state and federal officials to reduce the availability of illegal opioids and unnecessary prescriptions through responsible opioid prescribing practices, informed by the Clinical Practice Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Pain, and support for high-functioning prescription drug monitoring programs.

PDFNJ supports a comprehensive approach that includes prevention education, responsible prescribing with a focus on non-opioid alternatives, prescription drug monitoring, proper storage and disposal of medications and community-based efforts that help families understand the risks associated with opioid misuse.

“Responsible prescribing is a critical part of prevention,” Valente said. “Patients who are dealing with pain deserve compassionate care, but opioids must be prescribed carefully, monitored appropriately and discussed honestly. Education for prescribers, patients and families can help reduce unnecessary exposure to opioids while still supporting people who need treatment for pain.”

PDFNJ has long worked to raise awareness about the risks of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe medication practices. Through statewide initiatives, community education and public awareness campaigns, the organization encourages families to talk about the risks of opioids, secure medications in the home and safely dispose of unused prescriptions.

“The decline in overdose deaths should give us hope, not complacency,” Valente said. “Every life saved matters and every prevention effort matters. New Jersey must continue supporting strategies that reduce access to illegal opioids, prevent misuse of prescription medications and connect people with the information and support they need.”

The findings also point to the importance of continued collaboration among public health leaders, healthcare providers, schools, families, law enforcement and community organizations.

“Progress happens when prevention is treated as a priority,” Valente said. “We have to keep investing in the programs, partnerships and policies that help protect young people, support families and save lives.”

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Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.