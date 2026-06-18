NMDP Teams Up with Boozer Brothers to Help More Patients Access Blood Stem Cell Transplants

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDP, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, announced a new partnership with brothers Cameron, Cayden and Carmani Boozer to raise awareness of the NMDP Registry and help more patients battling blood cancers and blood disorders access life-saving blood stem cell transplants.

For 18,500 patients diagnosed each year with blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, or blood disorders like sickle cell disease, a blood stem cell transplant may offer the best—or only—chance for a cure. Yet 75 percent of patients do not have a fully matched donor in their own family and will turn to NMDP to find an unrelated donor.

Expanding and diversifying the registry with individuals willing to say “yes” when called to donate is essential to saving patients’ lives. That’s why the Boozer brothers are encouraging more young adults between the ages of 18 to 35 to join the NMDP Registry and become potential lifesavers.

An additional obstacle to patients getting a blood stem cell transplant is financial. The Boozers will advocate for financial gifts to support further research, registry growth and patient assistance grants. Last year, NMDP provided more than $7 million in patient assistance grants to more than 3,400 families. Right now, the demand for patient financial assistance is growing faster than ever. The number of families needing financial relief has more than doubled from last year.

“Cameron, Cayden and Carmani are using their voices in a powerful and deeply meaningful way,” said Julie Smolich, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement, NMDP. “By sharing their family’s story, they’re helping others understand the life-changing impact of blood stem cell transplant and inspiring a new generation to act. We know that awareness leads to more donors, more support for patients and ultimately more lives saved—and the Boozer brothers are helping make that possible.”

A Personal Mission: From Family Struggle to National Advocacy

The partnership between NMDP and the Boozer brothers is deeply personal. The Boozer family experienced firsthand the life-changing power of blood stem cell transplant when the oldest brother, Carmani, was successfully cured of sickle cell disease through a blood stem cell transplant using twins’ Cameron and Cayden’s cord blood.

"This cause is extremely personal for us. Our brother was cured of sickle cell disease by a blood stem cell transplant, and we want to share this part of our family’s history so we can raise awareness of the power of cell therapy," Cameron said.

"We’re incredibly proud to partner with NMDP,” said Carmani, who was cured of sickle cell disease after a blood stem cell transplant at the age of 21 months. “We know thousands of families each year are hoping for the same healing I was fortunate to receive but need an unrelated donor to give their loved one a second chance at life.”

Cayden added, "We want to inspire young adults across the country to join the NMDP Registry and offer hope to the countless patients awaiting a donor. You could be someone's miracle—it starts with a simple cheek swab and if matched with a patient, your donation could be their best hope for a cure."

The Boozer twins, who became two of the most recognizable faces in college basketball in 2026, will leverage their platform to raise awareness of the NMDP Registry through multiple channels, including social media campaigns, hospital visits to meet patients and families and personal appearances at NMDP Registry drives across the country. Carmani, a college student and transplant recipient, will also share his story to advocate for others in need of blood stem cell transplants. The Boozers will also help promote fundraising campaigns so more patients can receive assistance grants because financial cost is the number one barrier for patients in need of a transplant.

To learn more about the campaign and join the movement to save lives through blood stem cell transplants, visit nmdp.org/boozers.

About NMDP

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/027cc490-4eea-4ccf-98c1-6d8b02b7905e