Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Special General Meeting approves proposed merger

 | Source: Vantage Drilling International Vantage Drilling International

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the “Company”) announces the results of the special general meeting ("SGM") held on 18 June 2026, at 11 am Atlantic Time at the law offices of Conyers Dill &  Pearman Limited, located at  Richmond House, 2nd Floor, 12 Par-la-ville Road, Hamilton HM08, Bermuda.

All matters proposed in  the notice of the SGM were approved, including the proposed merger pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS is to merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS. Completion of the merger remains subject to certain conditions and further announcement will be made in due course as such conditions are satisfied or waived.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. The Company's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. The Company also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of third party-owned drilling units. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com.

This  information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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Tags

                            
                                deepwater
                            
                            
                                Drilling
                            
                            
                                exploration
                            
                            
                                jackup
                            
                            
                                jack-up
                            
                            
                                drillships
                            
                            
                                Oil
                            
                            
                                oil an gas
                            
                            
                                Oil and Gas
                            
                            
                                Pipelines
                            
                            
                                natural gas
                            
                            
                                rigs
                            
                            
                                rig
                            

                


                

                    
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                                        SGM Results Press Release - 18 June 2026
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        




    

        

        
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