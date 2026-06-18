FG Communities Completes Acquisition of Mobile Home Community in Waynesville, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition of a community located in Waynesville, NC.

Located in the mountains of western North Carolina just outside of Asheville, Waynesville has become a sought-after destination for retirees and outdoor enthusiasts, creating a growing demand for quality affordable housing in the region.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, said, "Western North Carolina is a market we believe in. Waynesville offers a great quality of life, and we're excited to provide residents an affordable place to call home in such a desirable part of the state."

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 87 properties with over 4,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities is committed to improving quality of life and preserving affordable housing for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities