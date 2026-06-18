Defiance Launches UMAL: The First Daily 2X Long ETF for Unusual Machines

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long UMAC ETF (UMAL), expanding its lineup of single-stock leveraged ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to innovative growth companies. UMAL is designed for traders seeking magnified, short-term exposure to Unusual Machines, Inc. ("UMAC") (NYSE American: UMAC), a commercial drone company that sells small drones and essential drone components through B2B, e-commerce, and retail channels.

By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily percentage change in the share price of Unusual Machines, the Fund allows investors to express tactical bullish views on the company within the accessibility and transparency of an exchange-traded fund.

Investment Objective

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC). The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day.

Underlying Company: Unusual Machines, Inc. ("UMAC")

Unusual Machines, Inc. operates a commercial drone business that sells small drones and essential drone components, distributing its products through B2B (business to business) channels, e-commerce marketplaces, and retail channels. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc. in July 2022. Incorporated in 2019 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, UMAC is listed on the New York Stock Exchange American ("NYSE American") and is assigned to the Electronic Equipment, Instruments and Components industry.

An investment in the ETF is not a direct investment in UMAC.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of the Underlying Security and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund's performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of UMAC over the same period. It is possible investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single issuer or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund's strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

UMAC Price Decline Risk. As part of the Fund's investment strategy, the Fund enters into swap agreements and options contracts based on the share price of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) (the "Underlying Security"). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying Security, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund's indirect 2X exposure to changes in the share price of the Underlying Security, the Fund is subject to the risk that the Underlying Security's share price decreases. If the share price of the Underlying Security decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses. The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Indirect Investment in UMAC Risk. UMAC is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates, and is not involved with this offering in any way. UMAC has no obligation to consider the Fund or its shareholders in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Fund shares. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights or other ownership privileges associated with holding shares of UMAC.

UMAC Trading Risk. The trading price of UMAC may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to various factors. Public perception and external factors beyond the company's control may influence UMAC's stock price disproportionately. In the event of a trading halt, delisting, or significant disruption in the market for UMAC's shares, the Fund may experience difficulty entering, modifying, or liquidating its exposures, which could impair the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective or, in extreme cases, force the Fund to liquidate.

UMAC Performance Risk. UMAC may fail to meet its publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of UMAC to decline. UMAC operates in a capital-intensive and technologically complex industry where supply disruptions, manufacturing defects, or shifts in demand could materially affect its business and financial condition.

Electronic Equipment, Instruments and Components Industry Risk. Companies in this industry face risks posed by geopolitical tensions such as trade wars, sanctions, and export controls, which can disrupt the flow of critical components, raw materials, and advanced technologies. They may also depend heavily on a limited number of suppliers, face rapid technological change requiring continuous innovation, and confront heightened cybersecurity risks. These factors could adversely affect UMAC and the Fund's performance.

Commercial Drone Industry Risks. Companies engaged in the commercial drone industry operate in an environment characterized by rapid innovation, evolving regulatory oversight, and uncertain demand. Their success depends on maintaining technological competitiveness, navigating regulatory approvals, and securing ongoing customer demand. Increased competition, regulatory changes, or shifts in government and commercial spending could adversely affect UMAC and the Fund's performance.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment that diversifies risk or tracks the market generally. The Fund's value may fluctuate more sharply in response to events affecting UMAC than funds that invest in a broader range of issuers.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from 200% of the Underlying Security's performance. During periods of higher volatility, compounding effects may cause the Fund to lose value even if the Underlying Security's share price increases over the longer term.

Daily Correlation/Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of leveraged correlation to the Underlying Security. Market disruptions, volatility, or limitations in the availability of derivatives may cause the Fund's performance to deviate from its daily leveraged investment objective.

Leverage Risk. The Fund will seek 2X long exposure through financial instruments, which exposes the Fund to the risk that losses may be magnified. Leverage increases the Fund's volatility, and a relatively small movement in the Underlying Security's share price may result in significant losses for the Fund.

Derivatives Capacity Constraints Risk. The Fund's ability to achieve its daily leveraged investment objective depends, in part, on the availability of swaps, options, and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the Underlying Security. For a smaller-capitalization company, these instruments may be limited, illiquid, costly, or unavailable, particularly during periods of significant volatility or market demand.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk due to its use of derivatives. If a counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations, the Fund may experience delays or losses, which could negatively affect its performance.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks greater than those associated with directly investing in securities. These risks include increased volatility, imperfect correlation with the Underlying Security, liquidity constraints, valuation challenges, and the potential for losses exceeding the amount initially invested.

Rebalancing Risk. If the Fund is unable to rebalance its portfolio correctly or in a timely manner, its exposure may not be consistent with its investment objective. This may increase the Fund's risk exposure and cause its performance to diverge from its intended daily leveraged results.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer. As a result, the Fund may be more sensitive to adverse events affecting UMAC than a diversified fund.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing is expected to result in high portfolio turnover. High portfolio turnover may increase transaction costs, which could reduce the Fund's returns and potentially result in higher taxable distributions for shareholders.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities or financial instruments held by the Fund may be difficult to sell, particularly during periods of market stress or volatility. Reduced liquidity may make it difficult for the Fund to adjust its exposure or meet its investment objective.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, there is limited performance history upon which investors can evaluate the Fund.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

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