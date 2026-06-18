ADMA Biologics Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against ADMA Biologics, Inc. - ADMA

NEW ORLEANS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 10, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

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ADMA investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-adma-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

ADMA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction; (ii) the Company used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Mazzarino v. ADMA Biologics, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-04793.

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