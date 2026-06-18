GeneDx Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against GeneDx Holdings Corp. - WGS

NEW ORLEANS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 3, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NasdaqGS: WGS), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut.

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GeneDx investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-wgs/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

GeneDx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 4, 2026, the Company reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, disclosing a drop in adjusted gross margin from 74% to 69%, that it had missed its revenue estimates for both its exome and genome lines, and lowered its guidance for full year revenue to $475 – $490 million, down from $540 – $550 million. The Company also disclosed a $31.2 million impairment loss attributable to its prior acquisition of Fabric Genomics, an AI-driven genomic interpretation company, which the Company had touted as expected to expand its addressable market through multiple scalable revenue streams and transform static data into a recurring revenue-generating platform.

On this news, the price of GeneDx shares fell by $33.42 per share, or 49.2%.

The case is Basma v. GeneDx Holdings Corp., No. 26-cv-00880.

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