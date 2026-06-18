New ‘Farm-to-You: Milk’ Resource Helps Students Explore Milk's Journey From Farm to Table

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California has launched Farm-to-You: Milk, a new educational resource designed to help students explore milk’s journey from California dairy farms to schools and communities while building understanding of nutrition, agriculture and food systems.

Released during National Dairy Month, the resource illustrates how milk travels from farm to table in as little as two days. Through engaging visuals and age-appropriate content, children learn how dairy cows are cared for, how milk is collected and tested for safety and how dairy foods contribute important nutrients that support healthy growth and development.

"Understanding where food comes from helps build lifelong connections to healthy eating and agriculture," said Amy DeLisio, a registered dietitian nutritionist and CEO of Dairy Council of California. "Farm-to-You: Milk gives students an engaging way to learn how milk travels from local dairy farms to the table while highlighting the important role dairy foods play in healthy eating patterns."

The educational handout is available in both English and Spanish. A companion one-minute video further illustrates milk's journey from farm to table. California educators and community organizations can order 50-sheet tear pads at no cost for classroom and community educational use.

As interest in agricultural literacy grows, Farm-to-You: Milk supports the Dairy Council of California's commitment to advancing science-based nutrition education and helping learners understand the connection between food, agriculture and health. The resource highlights how local dairy farms deliver nutritious milk to schools and communities and serves as a practical tool for educators.

To explore the resource and watch the companion video, visit DairyCouncilofCA.org/F2YM.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating patterns. The organization provides science-based nutrition education and collaborates with partners to support community health across California.

Contact

Bailey Suarez

Communications Program Manager

Dairy Council of California

BSuarez@DairyCouncilofCA.org

916.633.3992

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a09ce90a-2b93-45ea-9af1-5604d207c7b2