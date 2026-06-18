Husker Harvest Days brings NCBA Stockmanship & Stewardship training to Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cattle producers will have the opportunity to learn cutting-edge livestock handling techniques from two of the industry's top experts as Husker Harvest Days hosts the National Cattlemen's Beef Association's (NCBA) Stockmanship & Stewardship program, Sept. 15-17. A Farm Progress event, Husker Harvest Days is one of only four locations nationwide selected to host the renowned training program in 2026.

This marks the first time NCBA's nationally recognized program will be featured at Husker Harvest Days. The three-day program will take place in the BEEF Building and will cover low-stress cattle-handling techniques, efficient facility design and expert-led sessions on the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program. The program is integrated into the larger BEEF Showcase, which features live cattle demonstrations, cutting-edge technology and supplementary educational content.

Expert Instructors

Led by Curt Pate and Dr. Ron Gill, the program features two of the most respected names in the cattle industry.

Curt Pate is a nationally recognized expert in stockmanship, horsemanship and safety education, known for practical techniques that improve cattle behavior and reduce stress. Dr. Ron Gill brings more than 20 years of experience as a Texas AgriLife Extension specialist and professor, with expertise in beef cattle nutrition, management and livestock handling techniques.

"This is exactly the kind of practical, hands-on learning our Husker Harvest Days community values," said Sarah Muirhead, livestock brand management director for Farm Progress. "Hosting the NCBA Stockmanship & Stewardship program allows us to expand our focus on beef cattle production and provide ranchers with world-class training that delivers lasting, real-world impact on their operations."

Husker Harvest Days will take place Sept. 15-17, 2026, and will feature the BEEF Showcase located in the Northwest Quadrant of the grounds in Grand Island, Nebraska. The event is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to register for a complimentary three-day pass, visit www.HuskerHarvestDays.com.

About Husker Harvest Days

Husker Harvest Days, recognized as the world's largest totally irrigated working farm show, takes place annually in Grand Island, Nebraska. This premier Western Corn Belt agricultural event showcases cutting-edge innovations for both crop and livestock producers, featuring the popular BEEF Showcase and extensive live field demonstrations. The three-day event connects agricultural professionals with hundreds of exhibitors while supporting the community through local partnerships. For more information, visit www.HuskerHarvestDays.com.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Contact:

Sarah Muirhead, Brand Management Director – Livestock

Farm Progress

(612) 709-5790

sarah.muirhead@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36522f3c-b043-4e5c-a30a-ee4de3072db6