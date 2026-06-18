Veterinary API Manufacturing Market to Reach USD 18.48 Billion by 2035 as Animal Health Investments and Zoonotic Disease Prevention Accelerate – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Veterinary API Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 7.21 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% during 2026–2035.”

The growth in the Veterinary API Manufacturing Market is being experienced due to the high need for animal healthcare services, increase in the number of zoonotic diseases, and need for preventive veterinary medicine. The veterinary APIs serve as the base ingredients that are needed to formulate various animal medicines for treatment purposes.





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Rising Zoonotic Disease Prevention and Companion Animal Humanization Fuel Market Expansion

The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is significantly increasing demand for veterinary APIs worldwide. Governments, healthcare organizations, and livestock producers are investing heavily in disease prevention and control programs to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases between animals and humans. The adoption of the One Health framework is further strengthening demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and active ingredients used in disease surveillance and prevention initiatives.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Veterinary API Manufacturing Market Report are:

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (Norbrook Laboratories)

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Hikal Ltd.

Alivira Animal Health Ltd.

Excel Industries Ltd.

Ofichem Group

Chempro Pharma Private Ltd.

MENADIONA S.L.

SUANFARMA S.A.

Vetpharma Animal Health (Insud Pharma)

Siflon Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

Qilu Pharma Spain S.A.

FIS - Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Huvepharma NV

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. (Elanco)

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (Veterinary Division)

Veterinary API Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

The In-House Manufacturing segment dominated the Veterinary API Manufacturing Market in 2025 due to superior supply chain control, enhanced quality assurance, protection of proprietary manufacturing processes, and cost optimization benefits. The Contract Outsourcing segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from emerging veterinary pharmaceutical companies globally.

By Synthesis Type

The Chemical-Based API segment accounted for approximately 65% of the market share in 2025, supported by the widespread use of small-molecule veterinary pharmaceuticals including anti-infectives, anti-parasitics, hormones, and NSAIDs across livestock and companion animal healthcare. The Biological API segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments in veterinary vaccines, monoclonal antibody therapies, mRNA-based immunologics, and advanced biologic treatments for companion animals.

By Therapeutic Category

The Anti-Infectives/Antibiotics segment held the largest market share of approximately 35% in 2025, driven by the critical role of antibiotics in livestock disease management and companion animal infection treatment globally. The Biologics, Vaccines & Immunologics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing category owing to expanding vaccine development programs, increasing adoption of monoclonal antibody therapies, and the emergence of next-generation veterinary biologics.

By Animal Type

The Production Animals segment dominated the market with approximately 58% share in 2025, supported by rising demand for disease prevention, productivity enhancement, and food safety across global livestock industries.

The Companion Animals segment is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing pet ownership, pet humanization trends, and growing expenditure on advanced animal healthcare and specialty therapeutics.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the Veterinary API Manufacturing Market in 2025 due to the presence of major animal health companies, strong regulatory standards, extensive veterinary healthcare expenditure, and advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure.

The U.S. Veterinary API Manufacturing Market was valued at approximately USD 2.02 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.05%. The United States remains the largest contributor to global veterinary API manufacturing owing to strong domestic animal health spending, advanced FDA regulatory frameworks, expanding biologics production capacity, and the presence of major companies, such as Zoetis, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, and Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica.

The Europe Veterinary API Manufacturing Market was valued at approximately USD 2.02 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.84 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.05% during 2026-2035. The Europe Veterinary API Manufacturing Market continues to represent a technologically advanced and highly regulated market supported by EMA regulations, strong pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and growing demand for animal health solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period due to expanding veterinary API production capacity, increasing livestock disease management investments, rising companion animal ownership, and growing pharmaceutical exports. China remains the leading country in the region, while India continues to strengthen its position through expanding API manufacturing capabilities and growing investments in animal healthcare infrastructure.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Zoetis Inc. advanced its animal health innovation pipeline by scaling next-generation biologics and vaccine-related active ingredient development programs.

Zoetis Inc. advanced its animal health innovation pipeline by scaling next-generation biologics and vaccine-related active ingredient development programs. 2025: Huvepharma expanded its veterinary API and fermentation manufacturing capacity to strengthen production of anti-parasitic and feed additive active ingredients.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

VETERINARY API PRODUCTION & CAPACITY UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand manufacturing capacity trends, production efficiency levels, supply-demand balance, and investment patterns across global veterinary API facilities.

– helps you understand manufacturing capacity trends, production efficiency levels, supply-demand balance, and investment patterns across global veterinary API facilities. BIOLOGICS & ADVANCED THERAPEUTICS INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you evaluate developments in monoclonal antibodies, mRNA vaccines, immunologics, and next-generation biological APIs shaping the future of animal healthcare.

– helps you evaluate developments in monoclonal antibodies, mRNA vaccines, immunologics, and next-generation biological APIs shaping the future of animal healthcare. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & QUALITY ASSURANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess evolving FDA, EMA, and global veterinary regulatory requirements, cGMP compliance standards, and quality management practices impacting API manufacturing.

– helps you assess evolving FDA, EMA, and global veterinary regulatory requirements, cGMP compliance standards, and quality management practices impacting API manufacturing. ZOONOTIC DISEASE PREVENTION & ONE HEALTH IMPACT ASSESSMENT – helps you identify how disease surveillance programs, animal-human health integration initiatives, and emerging infectious disease trends influence veterinary pharmaceutical demand.

– helps you identify how disease surveillance programs, animal-human health integration initiatives, and emerging infectious disease trends influence veterinary pharmaceutical demand. ANIMAL HEALTH DEMAND & THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY ANALYSIS – helps you uncover growth opportunities across anti-infectives, vaccines, antiparasitics, immunologics, and specialty therapeutic areas serving livestock and companion animal populations.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities across anti-infectives, vaccines, antiparasitics, immunologics, and specialty therapeutic areas serving livestock and companion animal populations. GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & CONTRACT MANUFACTURING INTELLIGENCE – helps you gauge outsourcing trends, CDMO competitiveness, raw material sourcing dynamics, manufacturing localization strategies, and supply chain resilience across the veterinary pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Veterinary API Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.21 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.94% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Service Type (In-House Manufacturing, Contract Outsourcing/CDMO & CMO)

• By Synthesis Type (Chemical-Based API, Biological API/Biotech-Derived, Highly Potent API/HPAPI)

• By Therapeutic Category (Anti-infectives/Antibiotics, Anti-parasitics, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs/NSAIDs, Biologics/Vaccines & Immunologics, Hormones & Endocrinologics, Others)

• By Animal Type (Production Animals, Companion Animals) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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