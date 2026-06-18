NobleAI Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Enterprise Trust and Security Readiness

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit, conducted by A-LIGN, an independent security and compliance firm. The audit provides independent validation that NobleAI's security controls are not only properly designed but have been operating effectively over a sustained period.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type II is a widely recognized standard for organizations that manage customer data. The audit evaluated controls across three Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, and confidentiality. Together, these cover protection against unauthorized access, system reliability and recovery, and safeguards for sensitive information.

"Enterprise organizations expect more than powerful AI. They expect security, governance, and reliability," said Alex Wang, CEO of NobleAI. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II reflects the investments we have made to build a platform and operating model that customers can trust as they scale AI across their R&D and business processes."

For customers and partners, this attestation report helps meet enterprise procurement requirements, reduces the burden of repeated security questionnaires, and supports customers' own compliance obligations with independently validated controls.

The achievement required coordinated effort across engineering, operations, HR, legal, and leadership. NobleAI implemented its compliance program through Drata, which integrates directly with the company's technology stack via APIs to continuously monitor system configurations and collect audit evidence in real time.

"Enterprise customers do not blindly trust data or machine learning platform vendors. They insist on validating them against industry standards," said Saira Kazmi, Ph.D., VP of Engineering at NobleAI. "This report reinforces that our practice meets those standards, even as a startup."

SOC 2 Type II is one of the key benchmarks enterprise organizations use to assess whether a vendor can securely manage sensitive information and maintain effective internal controls over time. For growing technology companies, achieving this compliance is both a sign of operational maturity and an important enabler of enterprise adoption.

About NobleAI

NobleAI delivers practical, Science-Based AI solutions for energy, chemistry, and manufacturing companies. Its Visualizations, Insights and Predictions Platform helps organizations turn limited industrial data into predictive models and decision-grade insights, accelerating asset optimization, product development, and formulation science from months to minutes. Backed by investments from M12 and Chevron Technology Ventures, NobleAI helps global enterprises make faster, higher-confidence decisions that turn science into revenue. For more information about NobleAI, visit: http://www.noble.ai

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.