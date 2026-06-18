[Latest] Global Moringa Powder Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.16 Billion by 2035 at a 6.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Moringa Powder Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Conventional Moringa Powder, Organic Moringa Powder, USDA Certified Organic, EU Organic Certified, Other Organic Certifications), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Capsules & Tablets, Standalone Powder, Protein Blends & Multi-Ingredient Formulations, Food & Beverages, Green Juices & Smoothies, Functional Food (Bars, Cereals, Snacks), Herbal Teas & Functional Beverages, Food Fortification, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Skincare, Haircare, Animal Feed & Veterinary Nutrition, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Health Stores, Pharmacy & Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, E-Commerce Platforms, Brand Direct-to-Consumer Websites, Direct Sales (B2B Bulk and Institutional)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Moringa Powder Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.65 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.69 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.16 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Moringa Powder Market Revenue and Trends

The world moringa powder market includes nutritious leaf powder of the Moringa oleifera tree, which has a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and plant-based protein. It finds extensive application in functional foods and drinks, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and personal care items to aid immunity, energy, digestion, and well-being. The world moringa powder market is expanding at a fast rate due to the growing consumerism of natural superfoods, the increasing knowledge of its nutritional and health value, the rising use in preventive medicine and wellness programs, the rising geriatric and health-conscious population and the innovations in the global organic and improved moringa powder markets.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the moringa powder market?

The move towards high-nutrition natural add-ons or alternatives has increased its adoption due to the worldwide attention given to immunity-enhancing, plant-based nutrition, the increase in lifestyle-related health issues, and the clinical attention to the concept of functional foods. Industry reports indicate that the market is enjoying its stability in daily wellness support in dietary supplements and functional beverages. With the popularity of clean-label and plant-based ingredients among consumers growing, health-conscious consumers and producers are interested in high-quality, all-purpose moringa powder that aligns with the current trends in wellness and contributes to the long-term nutritional value.

Technological advancements have brought organic certifications, more palatable and soluble formulations, and microencapsulated powders, combining fixed doses of other superfoods, improving bioavailability, palatability, convenience, and compliance. Other motivators are the increased emphasis on preventative nutrition and holistic health, the increased availability of superfoods in emerging markets, and the government initiatives as well as investments in sustainable agriculture and promotion of wellness in both developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Moringa Powder report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Moringa Powder report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Organic moringa leaf powder had the highest moringa powder market share by product with a rating by 2025 due to its ability to retain nutrients better, clean label popularity, ubiquitous presence, and consumer preference of chemical-free superfood products. These powders are greatly needed by those interested in natural sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and there is a robust expansion in finely milled and readily mixable formulations that can be utilized effectively in smoothies, teas, and recipes (which has long been viewed by nutritionists and wellness gurus as key to effective daily nutritional support and functional food applications).

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/hypermarkets and online retail have the largest market share and are the main channels through which consumers access the products, gain product awareness, and make educational marketing and convenient purchases. Offering professional advice, packaging options, and direct-to-consumer shipping to health-conscious consumers who are already taking care of their daily wellness, they are the preferred partner of retailers and e-commerce sites that have to deal with the increased demand of natural supplements and functional ingredients.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Moringa Powder market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Moringa Powder market forward?

What are the Moringa Powder Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Moringa Powder Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Moringa Powder market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America dominates the moringa powder market as it has the highest levels of consumer education and knowledge about superfoods, wellness and nutraceuticals, strong retail and high levels of plant-based nutrition. The region has the advantage of high marketing investments, positive trends in consumer behavior towards preventive health and early adoption of high-quality organic formulations that would lead to ongoing demand and market stability.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific region is the most promising region in the moringa powder market due to high production in countries such as India, local and export markets, and rising health awareness and wellness markets. Countries like India, China, and Southeast Asian countries are experiencing a rise in the consumption of affordable and quality moringa powder, supported by local agriculture, government promotion of traditional and nutritious crops, and rising penetration of e-commerce. An increase in disposable income, urbanization, and attention to natural immunity boosters further increases market growth in the Asia Pacific.

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Browse the full “Moringa Powder Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Conventional Moringa Powder, Organic Moringa Powder, USDA Certified Organic, EU Organic Certified, Other Organic Certifications), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Capsules & Tablets, Standalone Powder, Protein Blends & Multi-Ingredient Formulations, Food & Beverages, Green Juices & Smoothies, Functional Food (Bars, Cereals, Snacks), Herbal Teas & Functional Beverages, Food Fortification, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Skincare, Haircare, Animal Feed & Veterinary Nutrition, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Health Stores, Pharmacy & Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, E-Commerce Platforms, Brand Direct-to-Consumer Websites, Direct Sales (B2B Bulk and Institutional)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/moringa-powder-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 0.69 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1.16 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 0.65 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In January 2026: Kuli Kuli Inc. has added new enhanced formulations of organic moringa powder to its portfolio that have improved solubility and nutrient bioavailability to promote consumer acceptance of organic moringa powder in dietary supplements and functional beverages in the global wellness markets.

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List of the prominent players in the Moringa Powder Market:

Kuli Kuli Inc.

Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd.

Moringa Initiative Ltd.

Green Virgin Products LLC

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Saipro Biotech Private Ltd.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

True Moringa (Moringa Connect)

Earth Expo Company

Genius Nature Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

Botanica Natural Products Ltd.

Sunfood Corporation

Others

The Moringa Powder Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Conventional Moringa Powder

Organic Moringa Powder USDA Certified Organic EU Organic Certified Other Organic Certifications



By Application

Dietary Supplements Capsules & Tablets Standalone Powder Protein Blends & Multi-Ingredient Formulations

Food & Beverages Green Juices & Smoothies Functional Food (Bars, Cereals, Snacks) Herbal Teas & Functional Beverages Food Fortification

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics Skincare Haircare

Animal Feed & Veterinary Nutrition

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline Retail Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Health Stores Pharmacy & Health Stores Convenience Stores

Online Retail E-Commerce Platforms Brand Direct-to-Consumer Websites

Direct Sales (B2B Bulk and Institutional)

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Moringa Powder Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Moringa Powder Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Moringa Powder Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Moringa Powder Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Moringa Powder Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Moringa Powder Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Moringa Powder Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Moringa Powder market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Moringa Powder industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Moringa Powder Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Moringa Powder Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Moringa Powder Market Report

The Moringa Powder Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Moringa Powder The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Moringa Powder Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Moringa Powder Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Moringa Powder market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Moringa Powder market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Moringa Powder market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Moringa Powder market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Moringa Powder market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Moringa Powder industry.

Managers in the Moringa Powder sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Moringa Powder market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Moringa Powder products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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