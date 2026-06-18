APEX Capital Partners Survey Results: A Majority of High-Earning US Citizens Would Consider Leaving the Country

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Capital Partners , a boutique advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for multinational high-net-worth clients, today announced the results of a proprietary survey indicating a significant number of Americans would consider moving abroad amid political and economic unease and hardship.

The survey of 1,733 Americans with a household income of over $200,000 a year was conducted in May 2026 and was equally weighted across party lines (right-leaning, left-leaning and center) as well as gender.

Key insights from the survey include:

61% of those surveyed would consider leaving the U.S. within the next five years

Those surveyed cited cost of living / taxes (68%); political climate (54%); healthcare (39%); public safety (29%); and education (21%) as their primary reasons for considering moving abroad

Asset diversification outside of domestic US markets is considered by 63% of respondents

75% of respondents expressed concern regarding the future of the United States in relation to the Iran War. Specifically, 44% of those surveyed cited the War being significantly concerning, while an additional 31% reported being moderately concerned.

42% of those surveyed categorized the economy as either weak or very weak; 27% were neutral; and 31% strong or very strong

When asked which regions of the world they’d consider moving to, those surveyed prioritized Europe (42%); Canada (18%); and the Caribbean (16%)

"Affluent Americans are increasingly treating immigration as a strategic financial move to safeguard their assets and families against political instability and rising expenses," explained Nuri Katz, founder of Apex. "General unease transcends party lines, with an even distribution of concern among those identifying as left, right, or center. The survey results clearly show motivators and willingness among high net worth Americans to consider and ultimately pursue Golden Visas and alternative citizenship in various European and Caribbean countries.”

Apex Capital Partners assists high-net-worth clients globally with wealth management and Citizenship by Investment (CIP) programs in regions such as the Caribbean and Europe. For more details on the survey findings and to access educational resources, please click here.

About Apex Capital Partners

Apex Capital Partners is a full-service advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for a multinational, high-net-worth clientele. APEX provides services with end-to-end execution in areas such as second citizenship and immigration, wealth and asset management, financial services, and international real estate sale and development. For more than two decades, APEX consultants have guided affluent individuals and their families through the complexities of foreign investing, and of obtaining second citizenship and residency. The APEX team also advises governments in establishing Citizenship by Investment programs, and provides support services to financial institutions, law firms, and family offices representing the interests of high-net-worth investors. For those interested in pursuing a citizenship by investment opportunity, please contact Apex Capital Partners by visiting http://apexcapital.partners

Media Contact:

Apex@fischtankpr.com