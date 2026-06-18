BRYCER and BuildingReports Advance Connected Compliance Through Integration with The Compliance Engine





LISLE, IL and ATLANTA, GA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuildingReports®, the leading provider of technology-enabled fire and life safety inspection solutions, recently announced a new integration with The Compliance Engine® (TCE), the industry-leading compliance management platform powered by BRYCER. This integration enables service providers to submit fire and life safety inspection reports directly from the BuildingReports platform into TCE, simplifying the reporting process for inspection companies operating in jurisdictions that require compliance submissions through the TCE system.

Through this integration, inspection reports uploaded within BuildingReports can be submitted directly to The Compliance Engine without leaving the platform. By removing the need to download, re-enter, or manually upload reports into a separate system, service providers can streamline their workflow while ensuring that AHJs receive timely and accurate compliance documentation.

This integration delivers:

Streamlined compliance: Inspection reports uploaded in BuildingReports can be submitted directly to The Compliance Engine for AHJ review.

Inspection reports uploaded in BuildingReports can be submitted directly to The Compliance Engine for AHJ review. Improved efficiency: Eliminates duplicate data entry and reduces time spent moving between reporting systems.

Eliminates duplicate data entry and reduces time spent moving between reporting systems. Faster submissions: Submit inspection reports from BuildingReports to TCE in just a few clicks, accelerating the compliance process.

Submit inspection reports from BuildingReports to TCE in just a few clicks, accelerating the compliance process. Reduced errors: Minimizes manual handling of inspection data, helping ensure more consistent and accurate reporting.





BuildingReports is the first solution to partner with BRYCER's new Compliance Sync service, further expanding the ways service providers can streamline compliance reporting. Compliance Sync allows service companies to send inspection reports directly to BRYCER, where dedicated reviewers extract the required information and manage the AHJ filing process on the contractor's behalf. By supporting both direct TCE submissions and Compliance Sync workflows, BuildingReports members gain access to flexible compliance options designed to reduce administrative burden and simplify AHJ reporting requirements.

Service providers interested in learning more about Compliance Sync can request additional information at: https://zfrmz.com/YkVm9oCcAQBSY9pZGZAG

“The integration with BRYCER’s The Compliance Engine is another step forward in our mission to simplify compliance workflows for our members,” said Jason Kronz, CEO/CTO of BuildingReports. “By streamlining how inspection data is submitted to The Compliance Engine, we’re reducing complexity and giving service providers more time to focus on what matters most: serving their customers and ensuring safety.”

"At BRYCER we understand the critical role inspections play in compliance, so integrating with BuildingReports is a natural next step - allowing jurisdictions to receive accurate, timely inspection data directly in The Compliance Engine without disrupting the workflows service providers already rely on," said Matt Rice, CEO of BRYCER.

For service providers operating in jurisdictions that require TCE submissions, the integration significantly reduces the administrative burden of compliance reporting. Inspection companies can manage their inspection documentation and AHJ submissions within a single workflow, allowing them to spend less time navigating systems and more time supporting customers and maintaining safety standards. BuildingReports members operating in TCE jurisdictions can activate the integration through the BuildingReports Member Success team.

This collaboration represents another step forward in BuildingReports' commitment to connecting inspection data with the compliance systems used by regulators and fire prevention agencies. By offering both direct integration with The Compliance Engine and access to BRYCER's Compliance Sync service, BuildingReports and BRYCER are providing service companies with flexible options to simplify reporting, reduce administrative burden, and create a more efficient, transparent, and reliable fire and life safety ecosystem.

About BRYCER: BRYCER is a leading provider of compliance technology solutions for fire and life safety, best known for its flagship platform, The Compliance Engine® (TCE). TCE empowers Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), service providers, and property owners across the United States to streamline the submission, tracking, and management of Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance (ITM) data. By enabling real-time reporting, improved transparency, and standardized compliance workflows, BRYCER helps reduce risk, enhance accountability, and support safer communities. With a mission to simplify compliance and strengthen fire prevention efforts nationwide, BRYCER continues to advance innovation in fire and life safety technology. To learn more about BRYCER, visit www.brycer.com.

About BuildingReports: Since 2000, BuildingReports has been dedicated to making buildings safer and compliance easier with trusted digital inspection solutions. Our platform supports inspections for fire protection systems, video and access control security systems, and HVAC equipment – helping ensure safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Today, we power the world’s largest network of independent service providers and facility managers, completing inspections in hundreds of thousands of buildings worldwide. With third-party verification and certification built in, every inspection report is accurate, reliable, and fully documented. Users can access data anytime, anywhere, through a standard web browser, giving property managers and stakeholders the confidence and flexibility to make informed decisions. Learn more at buildingreports.com

Contact Information:

BuildingReports:

Paul Robertson

Marketing Manager

marketing@buildingreports.com

404-662-2278

BRYCER:

Paige Robson

Head of Marketing

probson@mybrycer.com

630-908-2858

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14e003ea-10e0-49a9-b10d-7f01f1a2b4c5