Renaiss Secures $1.5M in First Round Led by YZi Labs to Build Trustless Infrastructure for Real-World Collectibles





YZi Labs Leads Renaiss’ First Round

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaiss , an RWA liquidity infrastructure project for real-world collectibles built on BNB Chain, has secured $1.5 million in funding, with YZi Labs leading the first round and participation from Gate Ventures, Hash Global, XIN Family, Redline Labs, and angels from Mask Network, Far East Group, Logoman, Hoopi, and Legit App.

The funding will support Renaiss as it scales its vault network, expands into new collectible verticals, strengthens product and ecosystem integrations, improves capital efficiency, and grows its global presence.

Building RWA Liquidity Infrastructure for Collectibles

Renaiss is building infrastructure that brings real-world collectibles on-chain through verifiable custody, standardized settlement and deeper liquidity.

At the core of its stack is RenaissOS, which turns independent vaults and card shops into on-chain verification nodes. Assets are co-signed through cryptographic multi-sig, reducing reliance on any single party and allowing custody status to be independently verified.

Renaiss started with trading cards as its first major collectible category, with Renaiss.xyz serving as the application layer for users to access collectible markets, trading and on-chain ownership. Its broader goal is to support more real-world collectible categories and ecosystem partners through on-chain rails.



With verified custody on-chain, collectors can access permissionless trading without requiring the physical asset to move each time ownership changes.

The Infrastructure Gap in Real-World Collectibles

High-value collectibles already have strong global demand, active secondary markets and deep cultural relevance. However, the market remains fragmented. Authentication, custody, pricing, settlement and cross-border transactions are often handled through separate offline processes, creating friction for both buyers and sellers.

While RWA tokenization has largely focused on treasuries, credit and real estate, collectibles represent a more consumer-native RWA category. These assets are shaped by financial value, culture, scarcity, identity and community demand.

Renaiss addresses this gap with a verifiable multi-region custody and liquidity layer, enabling physical collectibles to trade permissionlessly on-chain through trustless infrastructure.

Early Traction Since Beta

Since launching its beta in November 2025, Renaiss has surpassed $20 million in revenue in roughly six months. The platform has also grown to more than 260,000 users, with strong activity across Asian markets including South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Growth has been driven by primary collectible distribution, marketplace activity and increasing user participation around on-chain collectible assets. Secondary marketplace activity has also become an important signal, showing early liquidity beyond one-time drops.

Renaiss has also gained visibility within the BNB Chain ecosystem. In December 2025, the project was named a winner at Binance Blockchain Week Dubai Demo Night, presenting its approach to RWA infrastructure and on-chain collectible liquidity to a broader global Web3 audience. It has also ranked as the No. 1 RWA on BNB Chain, further reflecting its early position in the on-chain collectibles category.

In May 2026, Renaiss graduated from EASY Residency Season 3, a YZi Labs-backed incubation program, further strengthening its connection with the BNB Chain and YZi Labs ecosystem.

Scaling Infrastructure for the Taste Economy

With the new funding, Renaiss plans to scale its vault network, expand into new collectible categories, strengthen product integrations and support broader ecosystem growth through Renaiss SDK, DeFi integrations and AI agent infrastructure.



Its Trustless Leverage Engine is designed to improve capital efficiency as more verified, vault-backed supply moves on-chain.

For Renaiss, collectibles are expressions of taste, culture and ownership. By making physical assets verifiable, liquid and globally accessible on-chain, Renaiss aims to build the trustless infrastructure layer for the emerging taste economy.

About Renaiss Protocol

Renaiss Protocol is RWA liquidity infrastructure for real-world collectibles.

Built on BNB Chain and graduated from YZi Labs’ EASY Residency Season 3, Renaiss is building a verifiable possession layer for physical assets by turning independent vaults and collectibles stores into on-chain verification nodes. Through cryptographic multi-sig, every asset is co-signed so no single party has control and anyone can verify. This trustless foundation powers vault-backed liquidity, instant trading, DeFi composability, open SDK distribution, and AI-agent plus custody-yield infrastructure – enabling collectors anywhere to trade physical collectibles permissionlessly, based purely on taste.

Renaiss Website: https://renaiss.xyz

Renaiss Collectibles on X: https://x.com/renaissCLTB

Renaiss Protocol on X: https://x.com/renaissxyz

Renaiss Discord: discord.com/invite/renaiss

Media Contact:

Kathy

kathy@renaiss.xyz

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