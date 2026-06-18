First Fed Bank Names Chris Walsh Chief Banking Officer

PORT ANGELES, Wash., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fed Bank (“First Fed”), a wholly owned subsidiary of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company"), has named Chris Walsh as its new Chief Banking Officer, bringing more than 40 years of banking leadership and a track record of helping community banks grow and deepen their impact in the communities they serve.

As Chief Banking Officer, Walsh will oversee all of First Fed’s banking functions, helping advance First Fed's long-term strategy of building a stronger, more responsive community bank for business and retail customers, employees and local communities across Northwest Washington. Walsh is the second new executive brought in by First Fed in 2026; Jennifer Gribble was named Chief People Officer on March 31.

"Chris is the kind of leader who combines deep banking expertise with a genuine commitment to people," said Curt Queyrouze, First Fed President and CEO. "Chris has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to develop strong teams, build meaningful relationships and lead organizations through growth and change while staying grounded in community banking principles."

Walsh has spent his career leading growth initiatives, developing high-performing teams and helping financial institutions navigate periods of transformation. His experience includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Partners Bank of California and Sunwest Bank, as well as Chief Banking Officer roles at Vineyard Bank and Commercial Capital Bank. Throughout his career, he has helped strengthen sales and service cultures, guide organizations through periods of significant growth, launch new banking organizations and lead acquisitions and integrations. He is widely recognized for his collaborative leadership style, focus on employee development and ability to create cultures that balance performance, accountability and service.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Walsh has a long history of community involvement and nonprofit leadership. He has served in leadership roles, including both as Board Chair and head of a range of initiatives, for Mission Hospital Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley and the YMCA, reflecting a longstanding commitment to strengthening local communities through service and volunteerism.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to organizations that understand banking is ultimately about people and relationships," said Walsh. "For more than 100 years, First Fed has built a reputation not only for supporting its customers, communities and employees, but for going above and beyond what people typically expect of their bank. I'm excited to join an organization that shares the values of the communities it serves.” Walsh holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“As we continue investing in our customers, employees and communities, we're also investing in leaders who share our values and bring the experience needed to help us become a different kind of bank,” concluded Queyrouze. “Chris is that kind of leader.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 15 locations in Washington state including 11 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and commercial customers. First Northwest has also strategically invested in partnerships focused on developing modern financial solutions and a boutique investment banking/accelerator firm. These investments underscore the Company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the financial services sector. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington. For more information, visit https://www.ourfirstfed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, projections of future performance of the Company and its executives and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, unemployment levels, interest rates and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings, regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company’s operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

Contact Information for Questions:

Curt Queyrouze, President and CEO

Curt.Queyrouze@ourfirstfed.com

360-417-1519