A Nasdaq Company Just Reinvented Itself as a Power Company — and Bet It All on the AI Energy Crunch

Issued on behalf of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.



Having entered into definitive documents to combine with NOMAD, LIXTE is set to become NOMAD Power Solutions — a pure-play deployable-power company aimed squarely at the bottleneck throttling the AI boom. And it just put $6.5 million to work before the deal even closes.

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Street Intelligence News Commentary — The most important constraint on the artificial-intelligence boom is no longer the supply of advanced chips. It is something far more old-fashioned: electricity, and the ability to get it to the right place at the right time. Data centers training and running the largest AI models are colliding with a power grid that cannot keep pace, and the bottleneck has quietly become one of the defining investment themes of the decade. One Nasdaq-listed company has decided to reinvent itself entirely to chase that opportunity. On June 18, 2026, LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) provided an update on its transformation — having entered into definitive documents to combine with NOMAD — into a pure-play power company, and the details reveal just how serious, and how fast, that pivot has become.

Under the definitive documents, LIXTE will combine with NOMAD Transportable Power Systems and rename itself NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., trading on Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol to be announced. The transaction is the vehicle for a complete strategic reinvention: the company is repositioning around a single mission — solving the power-availability constraint facing utilities, industrial operators, and the rapidly expanding data center market. This is not a side project or a diversification. By the company’s own framing, the new corporate identity reflects a “singular focus” on deployable power, and the headline from the June 18 update underscores the conviction behind it: LIXTE will loan NOMAD $6.5 million before the deal even closes.

A Definitive Deal That Creates a Pure-Play Power Company

Entering into definitive documents to combine with an established operating business is a well-recognized route for repositioning a public company around a new core. In this case, the effect is transformational: a Nasdaq-listed company is set to become the public face of NOMAD, a deployable-power business with real revenue and customers. The renaming to NOMAD Power Solutions, the new ticker, and the language of “singular focus” all point in one direction — this is a clean reinvention as a power-infrastructure company, not a company straddling two worlds. For investors, the practical takeaway is simple: going forward, the story is NOMAD, and the thesis is power.

The decision to deploy capital ahead of closing is the clearest signal of how committed management is to that thesis. Rather than wait for the transaction to complete, the company is loaning NOMAD $6.5 million now, to fund the procurement of long-lead components against NOMAD’s order pipeline and to support working capital as it scales manufacturing. It is the financial equivalent of a sprinter leaning across the line early: a statement that management sees demand it does not want to leave unmet for even a few weeks. The transaction is expected to close on or about July 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals.

The Problem: When the Bottleneck Isn’t Compute, It’s Power

To understand why a company would reinvent itself this completely, you have to understand the scale of the problem it is chasing. The buildout of AI infrastructure is driving electricity demand at a pace the grid has not seen in generations. Data centers — especially those running high-density AI compute — need enormous, uninterrupted, high-quality power, and they need it in locations and on timelines that the traditional grid was never designed to serve. Building new permanent power infrastructure means navigating land-use entitlements, environmental reviews, local opposition, and interconnection queues that can stretch for years. By the company’s framing, roughly 2.3 terawatts of generation and storage capacity is currently sitting in U.S. interconnection queues, waiting to come online.





The structural mismatch NOMAD is built to address: AI-driven demand is outrunning a grid that brings fixed assets online too slowly.

The result is a structural mismatch between how fast demand is growing and how slowly fixed power assets can be permitted, built, and connected. That mismatch is the entire thesis behind the reinvention. As NOMAD’s chief executive, John Travaglini, put it, “the acceleration in demand from AI infrastructure and data center customers confirms that deployable, utility-grade storage is becoming an essential layer of the modern grid.” In other words: if you cannot build power fast enough where it is needed, the next best thing is power you can move — and switch on — in a fraction of the time.

The Solution: Power You Can Roll In

NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, based in Waterbury, Vermont, has spent roughly six years building exactly that. The company describes itself as a market leader in deployable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems — BESS — and says it was the first company to bring a mobile, utility-grade 1 megawatt BESS to market. The distinction matters. Plenty of companies make stationary battery storage; NOMAD’s edge is mobility. Its megawatt-scale platforms are utility-tested and validated, meeting the demanding UL 9540 safety standard, yet they can be transported and deployed in real time — brought to a site, connected, and delivering power on timescales that fixed installations cannot approach.

That mobility unlocks a second, subtler advantage: because NOMAD’s systems are deployed as equipment rather than permanent infrastructure, they can often sidestep the very bottlenecks strangling traditional power projects — the land-use approvals, environmental reviews, local moratoria, and multi-year interconnection queues — while still meeting the safety and interconnection standards utilities require. For a data-center operator that needs reliable megawatts now, not in 2030, the proposition is compelling. In environments where even a momentary lapse in power quality can crash a mission-critical AI workload, the combination of utility-grade reliability, near-instantaneous response, and rapid mobile deployment is, in NOMAD’s telling, uniquely suited to the moment. The platform already serves investor-owned utilities, electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, government agencies, critical-infrastructure providers, and large industrial energy users — through equipment sales, rentals, and an Energy-as-a-Service model.

The Numbers Behind the Conviction

The pre-closing loan looks far less unusual once you see NOMAD’s growth trajectory. According to figures disclosed by the company, NOMAD’s revenue grew approximately 175% year-over-year in 2025, with management projecting roughly 135% additional growth in 2026. Perhaps even more telling for a young infrastructure company: approximately 75% of its sales activity is inbound — customers coming to NOMAD rather than the other way around — and the company says it is engaged on more than 30 active utility, infrastructure, and strategic customer opportunities across North America. That is the profile of a company struggling to keep up with demand, not one hunting for it.





NOMAD’s company-disclosed revenue growth. Projections are forward-looking and not guaranteed.

Seen in that light, lending $6.5 million ahead of the close is a calculated move to remove a constraint. Long-lead components — the parts that take months to source — are exactly what can throttle a hardware company trying to scale. By funding their procurement now, the company is trying to ensure NOMAD can convert its growing backlog into delivered systems without a hitch in production cadence. “Putting capital to work now, ahead of closing, reflects our conviction in NOMAD’s platform and attempting to fulfill the demand we are seeing,” said Geordan Pursglove, the company’s chief executive. “This loan allows NOMAD to keep pace with its order book and continue scaling without delay as we move toward completing the transaction.”

Why the Reinvention Makes Strategic Sense

Corporate reinventions of this magnitude are rare, and they are not without precedent — companies have repositioned themselves around emerging megatrends before, sometimes spectacularly well. What distinguishes this one is that it is anchored to an operating business with real revenue and real customers, not merely a concept or an aspiration. Combining with an operating company that has real revenue gives the business immediate commercial substance at exactly the moment its end markets are inflecting, while the renaming gives the combined company a clean, singular identity built entirely around deployable power.

The transformation also did not appear from nowhere: the company signaled a strategic shift toward AI energy infrastructure earlier in 2026 and brought a veteran energy investor onto its board to lead the effort, lending the pivot a measure of strategic intent rather than opportunism. The result, once the deal closes, is intended to be a focused, pure-play power company — NOMAD Power Solutions — positioned at the center of one of the most important infrastructure problems of the AI era. Investors evaluating it will be underwriting that power business on its own merits, which is precisely the clarity the new structure is designed to deliver.

The Companies It Will Be Measured Against

Once the transaction closes, the market will judge NOMAD Power Solutions against a fast-moving cohort of energy-storage and on-site-power companies that have become some of the hottest names in the AI-infrastructure trade. Looking at a few helps frame both the size of the opportunity and the scale of the competition a newly minted power company will face.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is the grid-scale storage bellwether and the clearest barometer of the theme. A global leader in utility-scale battery storage, Fluence has become a market favorite as AI-driven demand lifts storage names — its shares surged dramatically in 2026 on news of master supply agreements with hyperscalers and a record multibillion-dollar backlog, and it has been named a storage partner on high-profile AI-infrastructure projects. Fluence operates at a scale far beyond an emerging deployable-power company, but it validates the central thesis NOMAD is built on: utility-grade storage has become strategic infrastructure for the AI era.

Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) approaches storage from the intelligence layer, providing AI-driven software that optimizes how batteries are dispatched and how they participate in energy markets. Stem is a useful comparison because NOMAD’s platform is not purely hardware — deployable storage increasingly competes on monitoring, optimization, and service. Stem illustrates the recurring-revenue, software-enabled dimension of the storage business, and the importance of intelligence layered on top of the batteries themselves.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) represents the long-duration, domestically manufactured end of the storage spectrum, commercializing zinc-based battery systems built in the United States. As a higher-risk, higher-reward name tied to the same surge in demand for reliable stored power, Eos underscores how investors are funding a range of storage chemistries and form factors — and how a U.S.-made, safety-focused approach has become a genuine selling point, echoing NOMAD’s emphasis on utility-grade, safety-validated systems.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) attacks the availability problem from an entirely different technology — on-site fuel cells that generate power directly at a data center or industrial site, bypassing the grid altogether. Bloom has become a leading name in the “bring your own power” movement, with multi-megawatt deployments at major data-center and enterprise sites. It is a reminder that NOMAD is competing not only against other battery makers but against an array of approaches to the same problem — getting reliable power to where AI needs it, fast. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in size, technology, and stage, and the new NOMAD Power Solutions will be among the smallest and earliest in its public-company life.

The Risks Behind the Reinvention

The story is compelling, but the risks are substantial and deserve clear emphasis. Most immediately, the transaction has not yet closed: the transaction is expected to complete on or about July 1, 2026, but remains subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals, and there is no guarantee it will close on that timeline — or at all. The $6.5 million pre-closing loan, while a signal of conviction, also means capital is being deployed into a business the company does not yet own. The renaming, the new ticker, and the strategic repositioning all hinge on completing the deal.

Beyond deal risk, investors are underwriting a profound business transformation. The combined company will be a small player competing against far larger, better-capitalized energy-storage and power companies, including the names above. NOMAD’s impressive growth rates are company-disclosed and, in the case of 2026, projected — forward-looking figures that may not materialize. Scaling hardware manufacturing is capital-intensive and operationally demanding; supply-chain disruptions, component costs, and execution missteps can all derail growth. And as a company being reinvented through this transaction, the new entity will have limited operating history in its public form and will likely need ongoing access to capital. The forward-looking statements in the company’s own disclosures catalogue these and other uncertainties, and investors should weigh them seriously against the appeal of the thesis.

Why the Trajectory Still Matters

For all those caveats, the macro current the company is trying to ride is real and intensifying. The AI buildout is not slowing, the electricity it demands is growing faster than the grid can be expanded, and the gap between the two is precisely where deployable, utility-grade power becomes valuable. A company that can roll megawatt-scale storage into a site and energize it in a fraction of the time a permanent installation requires is offering a solution tuned to the defining infrastructure problem of the moment. Whether or not any single company captures that opportunity, the opportunity itself is widely regarded as enormous — a multi-hundred-billion-dollar power-capacity gap, by the company’s framing.

LIXTE — soon to be NOMAD Power Solutions — has made an audacious, all-in bet that it can be one of the companies that fills that gap, and its willingness to put capital to work before the deal even closes is the clearest possible statement of conviction. The reinvention through the NOMAD transaction is decisive, and the execution risks are real. But the question the company is reorganizing itself around — how to get reliable power to the AI economy faster than the grid can deliver it — is among the most consequential in the market today. For investors tracking where the AI power crunch is headed, this transformation is one worth watching closely.

CONTINUED … Learn more about LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. at: https://www.lixte.com

SEE WHAT THE MARKET IS TALKING ABOUT BEFORE IT MOVES

Eagle Eye reads social, forum, and news chatter across thousands of investor conversations in real time — and surfaces the tickers the crowd is piling into, along with the sentiment and catalysts behind them.

Explore Eagle Eye free (for now) at https://Eagle-Eye.dev

CONTACT:

World Street Intelligence

info@worldstreetintelligence.com

SOURCES:

[1] LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. — “LIXTE Biotechnology Provides Update on NOMAD Acquisition; Transaction Expected to Close On or About July 1, 2026” (June 18, 2026; primary source for the $6.5M pre-closing loan, July 1 close, renaming to NOMAD Power Solutions, new ticker, CEO Geordan Pursglove and John Travaglini quotes):

https://ir.lixte.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/152/lixte-biotechnology-provides-update-on-nomad-acquisition-transaction-expected-to-close-on-or-about-july-1-2026

[2] LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. — “LIXTE Biotechnology to Acquire NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, the Market Leader in Mobile, Utility-Grade Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)” (GlobeNewswire, June 12, 2026; 100% acquisition, first mobile utility-grade 1 MW BESS, ~175% 2025 / ~135% 2026 revenue growth, ~75% inbound, 30+ opportunities, permitting advantage, ~2.3 TW queues):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/12/3311039/0/en/lixte-biotechnology-to-acquire-nomad-transportable-power-systems-the-market-leader-in-mobile-utility-grade-battery-energy-storage-systems-bess.html

[3] LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. — SEC Form 8-K, Exhibit 99.1 (June 12, 2026; UL 9540 / NFPA 855 / IEEE 1547 standards, deployable architecture, transaction structure):

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001335105/000149315226028878/ex99-1.htm

[4] Investing News Network — “From Cancer Drugs to Kilowatts: A NASDAQ Company’s Bet on the AI Power Crunch” (June 2026; strategic shift to AI energy infrastructure, board addition Stuart D. Porter / Denham Capital):

[5] BloombergNEF / Fluence Energy and sector coverage — utility-scale storage market growth and AI-power peer context (Fluence FLNC, Stem STEM, Eos EOSE, Bloom BE):

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001868941/000110465926056304/flnc-20260331x10q.htm

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a digital media distribution and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

World Street Intelligence is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Creative Direct Marketing Group (“CDMG”) and this transmission is being distributed by Market IQ Media Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MIQL") on behalf of CDMG. MIQL has been paid a fee for LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this article or email as the basis for any investment decision. MIQL does not own shares of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. but reserves the right to buy and sell shares of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. at any time without any further notice. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company; no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQL has been reviewed and approved on behalf of LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. by CDMG; this is a digital media distribution.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Comparisons to other companies referenced in this publication are for contextual and illustrative purposes only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance. Forward-looking statements regarding the NOMAD acquisition and its closing, the pre-closing loan, the renaming and ticker change, revenue growth and projections, manufacturing scale-up, customer demand, and market trends are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d3e0f68-3174-4df8-8af6-cb91b81f13b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/678dd740-90f8-431b-9dd7-4b854ff42d21