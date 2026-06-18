XTB Group Consolidates B2B Operations as X Open Hub Transitions to XTB Institutional

Warsaw, Poland, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTB Group has announced the rebranding of its B2B liquidity and execution division, previously operating as X Open Hub, to XTB Institutional. The transition aligns the institutional business more closely with the XTB brand and will be formally presented to industry participants at iFX EXPO International 2026 in Limassol, Cyprus.

The rebranding is intended to make the division’s relationship with XTB Group more visible to institutional clients and partners.

No Changes to Existing Services or Client Relationships

The transition to XTB Institutional does not involve any changes to legal entities, regulatory arrangements, existing client agreements, or the services provided to partners.

Current clients will continue to have access to the same products, technology, and support teams. Trading operations and technological infrastructure will remain unchanged.

The update reflects a change in brand identity rather than an operational or structural overhaul.

Continuing Institutional Liquidity and Execution Services

Under its new name, XTB Institutional will continue to provide liquidity and execution services to brokers, banks, and other professional market participants.

The division’s offering includes access to more than 5,000 over-the-counter instruments across multiple asset classes, including foreign exchange, equities, commodities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and indices.

The existing technology infrastructure will remain in place, supporting trade execution and access to multi-asset liquidity for institutional clients.

Focus on Institutional Partnerships

The rebranding reflects XTB Group’s continued focus on its institutional business. By operating under the XTB Institutional name, the division will present a unified identity that directly reflects its connection to the broader XTB Group

The company expects the updated branding to simplify communication with prospective partners and provide greater visibility of its position within the group structure.

Introduction at iFX EXPO International 2026

XTB Institutional will present its updated brand identity at iFX EXPO International 2026 in Limassol, Cyprus.

Representatives of the company will be available at Booth 31 to discuss liquidity services, execution solutions, and partnership opportunities with brokers, banks, and other industry participants.

About XTB Institutional

XTB Institutional is a provider of institutional liquidity and execution services for brokers and banks. As the dedicated B2B division of XTB Group, the company provides access to more than 5,000 instruments across multiple asset classes. XTB Institutional serves institutional clients globally through its liquidity and execution infrastructure.

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