Lysander Funds Limited Announces Canso Credit Income Fund’s Intention to Utilize Repurchase and Reverse Repurchase Transactions

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”), the manager of Canso Credit Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: PBY.UN), today announced that the Fund intends to commence the use of repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions as part of its investment strategy to generate additional income and enhance portfolio efficiency in support of its investment objectives. The Fund may commence entering into these transactions on or about August 18, 2026, following its anticipated conversion from a closed-end fund to an exchange-traded fund, to be named Lysander-Canso Credit Income ActivETF, as previously announced in Lysander’s press release dated June 4, 2026.

Repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions involve the sale or purchase of securities with an agreement to repurchase or resell such securities at a later date. These transactions will be entered into as part of the Fund’s investment strategies and will be used on a selective and opportunistic basis, depending on market conditions.

The Fund’s use of these transactions will be subject to limits and conditions at least as stringent as those required by applicable securities regulations, including requirements relating to:

counterparty qualifications

collateralization

daily mark‑to‑market valuation

overall exposure limits

Lysander will provide written notice to unitholders of record of the Fund of the Fund’s intention to engage in repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions at least 60 days before it engages such transactions.

For more details about the Fund, visit www.lysanderfunds.com.

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent portfolio managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

Canso Credit Income Fund is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario, M4N 3N1.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

Fax No. 416-855-6515

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Statements concerning a fund’s or entity’s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition are forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “aims”, “may”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. While Lysander considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions involve certain risks. In particular, there is a risk that a counterparty may fail to meet its obligations, which could result in a loss to the Fund or a delay in recovering assets. Although the Fund will receive collateral in connection with these transactions, the value of such collateral may decline and may be insufficient to cover the Fund’s exposure. The Fund may also experience delays in liquidating collateral or recovering securities or cash. The use of reverse repurchase transactions may result in leverage, which can increase the volatility of the Fund’s net asset value and may amplify losses. The Fund seeks to mitigate these risks by dealing with qualified counterparties and complying with applicable regulatory requirements.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents.