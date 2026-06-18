LitigatorsAi Launches Court Safe Citation Validation to Catch Ai-Fabricated Case Law Before It Reaches a Judge

Boston, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research officially launched trial access to LitigatorsAi, a court safe citation validation tool built for the paralegals and litigation teams responsible for making sure a brief is right before it is filed. A user uploads a brief, and LitigatorsAi finds every citation in it and tells them which ones to trust and which ones to check again, with the reasoning behind every call. It catches the fabricated, mismatched, or malformed citation before it reaches a judge. It does not draft, and it not intended to replace an attorney’s judgment; it focuses that judgment on the citations that actually need it, and it leaves a documented record that the filing was reviewed.

A risk that has moved from novelty to weekly headline

Ai has made it trivially easy to generate a brief full of authoritative-sounding case law. Some of it is real, some of it is invented, and on the page it looks identical. Verifying every citation, on every filing, under deadline, is slow and careful work — and it is usually the last thing standing between a draft and the court.

The consequences are no longer hypothetical. Courts are now sanctioning attorneys for Ai-fabricated citations, and the penalties have climbed into the appellate courts: five- and six-figure sanctions, referrals to state bars, published opinions that name the lawyers, and suspensions from practice. A public database maintained by lawyer and data scientist Damien Charlotin has catalogued more than 1,300 such cases worldwide, the large majority in the past two years. Increasingly, judges are also asking attorneys to attest that a filing was reviewed rather than generated unchecked.

“Citation accuracy isn’t about avoiding embarrassment — it’s about credibility with the court. We are careful about what we claim: we never say the Ai is right. We help the person who signs the filing be confident that it’s right, and we give them a documented record that the work was reviewed.”

— Kathy Million, Chief Operating Officer, BCC Research

How LitigatorsAi works

LitigatorsAi runs every citation through a layered pipeline and then hands the result to a person to decide. A human stays in the loop on every citation; even the clean ones carry a review checkbox so the reviewer affirmatively signs off.

Upload and parse. The user drops in a PDF or Word brief. The system extracts every citation and organizes the document by matter.

Format check. A deterministic, rules-based check catches malformed citations, invalid reporters, and unreal courts instantly, with no model guesswork.

Multi-agent validation panel. An independent panel of Ai reviewers scores each citation on whether it is real and whether the brief uses it correctly, returning a consensus verdict — likely valid, uncertain, or likely hallucinated — with every reviewer’s reasoning stored and viewable.

Automatic escalation. When the panel disagrees or confidence is low, the citation escalates to a deeper second-opinion review. Close calls get more scrutiny, not less.

Whole-document risk view. An optional full-document pass shows where risk is concentrated, so the reviewer knows which citation to open first.

Human review and finalize. The reviewer approves, flags, edits with automatic re-validation, routes to a colleague, and finalizes. Every decision is recorded and travels with the document.

Built first for the people who own citation review

LitigatorsAi is built first for the paralegals and litigation support teams who own citation review, and for the small-firm attorneys who do that job themselves. In larger firms, it lets a paralegal pool spend review time where it counts instead of reading every citation from scratch. In small firms with no paralegal, it gives the attorney a reliable first pass. The common thread is the person who puts their name on the filing.

“The market timing is hard to ignore. The risk attorneys face is in the headlines every week, and a growing number of courts now expect a documented review. We believe we’ve identified a risk litigation team’s already feel and hand them a tool to close it.”

— Kathy Million, Chief Operating Officer, BCC Research

Availability and the early-adopter offer

LitigatorsAi is available now at litigatorsai.com. Early adopters who sign up between June 15 and July 13, 2026 get 45 days of full access with no credit card required. On July 13, 2026 the offer switches to a standard 14-day trial with a credit card at signup. Plans start at $79.

LitigatorsAi supports an attorney’s review; it does not replace it. All work product should be reviewed by a qualified legal professional before filing.

About LitigatorsAi

LitigatorsAi is a court safe citation validation tool developed by BCC Research and built for legal professionals whose work product is filed with courts and government agencies. By finding every citation in a brief and flagging the fabricated, mismatched, or malformed ones for human review (with the reasoning behind every call and a documented record of the review) LitigatorsAi helps attorneys and paralegals be confident a filing is right before it reaches a judge. Learn more at litigatorsai.com.