Microsoft Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Microsoft Corporation, (“Microsoft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MSFT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/microsoft-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the class period, the defendants continuously praised the performance of Microsoft's artificial intelligence portfolio. They routinely assured the market that Copilot was achieving robust deployment rates, rising user interaction, expanding commercial seat licensing, and broad corporate implementation. Concurrently, they highlighted Azure’s AI-accelerated revenue expansion and Microsoft’s dominant market standing in the AI sector. Management allegedly framed Copilot as a primary engine of financial growth while omitting critical headwinds, such as deep-seated hurdles in user experience, software interoperability, system capacity, and customer onboarding. Furthermore, they concealed that Microsoft’s proprietary AI engines underperformed compared to rival systems on industry-standard tests, and that the enterprise was quietly siphoning vital computing power from Azure and ramping up capital budgets to correct these systemic vulnerabilities. These underlying issues allegedly prevented Microsoft from capturing a substantial portion of its Microsoft 365 user base for premium Copilot accounts, leading to a steady loss of market share to rival AI platforms.

According to the complaint, these hidden operational realities came to light on January 28, 2026, when Microsoft published its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The corporate update revealed a deceleration in Azure's expansion rate, an escalation in AI infrastructure spending, and an unexpected disclosure that Microsoft 365 Copilot paid seats had only reached 15 million—clashing sharply with Wall Street projections. The company admitted that Azure's growth trajectory was bottlenecked by infrastructure limits, a direct consequence of shifting processing hardware to stabilize Copilot software and fund AI development projects. Following these revelations, Microsoft's shares dropped from an initial price of $481.63 on January 28, 2026, to settle at $433.50 on January 29, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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