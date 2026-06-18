ASHEVILLE, NC, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASHEVILLE, NC - June 18, 2026 - -

Rhino Networks, LLC, a Cisco Meraki preferred partner, today shared insights from its leadership regarding Cisco's ongoing convergence of traditional networking and cloud-managed Meraki platforms into a unified portfolio, highlighting significant implications for small and medium-sized businesses navigating network modernization decisions.

Todd Carriker CEO of the company, addressed how Cisco's evolving strategy represents a fundamental shift in enterprise networking that has been developing since Cisco acquired Meraki over a decade ago. The convergence now manifests in newer product lines, including WiFi 7 access points and Catalyst 9350 switches, where the same hardware supports both Meraki cloud dashboard management and traditional on-premises Cisco management tools.

"The unification of Cisco's networking portfolio represents a pivotal moment for organizations evaluating their infrastructure strategies," stated Todd Carriker, CEO of Rhino Networks. "For the first time, businesses can select hardware without being locked into a specific management paradigm, allowing them to adapt their network management approach as their needs evolve. This flexibility is particularly valuable for SMBs that may start with cloud management but later require on-premises capabilities as they scale."

The Todd Carriker profile in the networking industry reflects extensive experience helping organizations navigate complex technology transitions. His perspective comes as businesses face increasing pressure to modernize their networks while maintaining operational flexibility and cost efficiency.

Historically, organizations faced a binary choice between Meraki's cloud-managed simplicity and Cisco's traditional enterprise-grade control. This separation often complicated procurement decisions and limited future flexibility. The new unified approach eliminates these constraints, enabling organizations to change management models without replacing hardware investments.

Todd Carriker's company Rhino Networks has observed firsthand how this convergence impacts deployment decisions across various industry sectors. The company specializes in helping organizations implement Cisco Meraki solutions and has maintained a 95 percent customer retention rate through its focus on comprehensive support and strategic guidance.

"SMBs are particularly well-positioned to benefit from this unified approach because it removes the traditional barriers between entry-level and enterprise-grade networking," added Carriker. "Organizations can now start with simplified cloud management and transition to more complex configurations as their requirements mature, all while maintaining the same hardware foundation."

The timing of these developments aligns with broader industry trends toward flexible consumption models and hybrid management approaches. According to Cisco's projections, 45 percent of the company's market opportunity by 2025 will involve managed services delivery, representing a $113 billion total addressable market.

Rhino Networks continues to expand its capabilities to support customers through this transition. The company offers comprehensive services including networking device sales, systems management, Cisco Meraki licensing, and deployment services. As an authorized reseller, Rhino Networks pre-configures equipment in transit, ensuring devices arrive ready for immediate deployment. The company's engineering team provides expertise in cloud security, deployment services, and maintains a two-hour response guarantee during business hours for customer support needs.

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For more information about Rhino Networks, LLC, contact the company here:



Rhino Networks, LLC

Todd Carriker

855 462 9434

info@rhinonetworks.com

Asheville, NC