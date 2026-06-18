Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Octave Intelligence plc Octave Intelligence plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameDouglas Scott Roark Jr
 
2Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusVice President Global Finance and Operations 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Acquisition of Octave Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $17.07
1,100 
     
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2026-06-16

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Stock Market in New York

g)Additional InformationOCTV Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
   

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameJennifer Kaplan 
 
2Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusChief People Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification

3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameOctave Intelligence plc (“Octave”)
b)LEI254900BNJKBGSU9LON27 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Octave class B ordinary shares (“Octave Shares”) with ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.
b)Nature of the transaction  Acquisition of Octave Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 $17.132,500 
     
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction2026-06-16
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Stock Market in New York
 
g)Additional InformationOCTV Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the ticker symbol "OCTV" with the ISIN code IE0003YHD8K8.



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