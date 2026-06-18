0G Private Computer Launches GLM-5.2 for Private, Verifiable AI Coding

San Francisco, CA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 0G Labs, the blockchain for AI agents, today announced that GLM-5.2, the newly open-sourced large language model from Z.ai, is now live on 0G Private Computer (pc.0g.ai). Developers can run one of the strongest open-weight coding models available on fully private, verifiable infrastructure, without exposing prompts, code, or data to a centralized provider.

The best open-weight model is now live on 0G

GLM-5.2, released by Z.ai (formerly Zhipu AI) under the MIT license, is a Mixture-of-Experts model with roughly 744B total parameters (40B active) and a 1M-token context window. According to Z.ai's published benchmarks, it is the first open-weight model to break 80% on Terminal-Bench 2.1, trails Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8 by about one point on FrontierSWE, and matches or beats GPT-5.5 on several long-horizon coding tasks at a fraction of the cost.

On 0G Private Computer, every GLM-5.2 inference runs inside 0G's privacy stack. Prompts and outputs stay encrypted, and computation is verifiable rather than "trust the provider." That gives developers and enterprises frontier open-model performance with the privacy, transparency, verifiability, and safety of decentralized AI.

"Open weights solved access. They did not solve trust," said Michael Heinrich, CEO of 0G Labs. "Running GLM-5.2 on 0G Private Computer means your code and prompts never leave a verifiable, private environment. That is the difference between using an open model and actually owning your AI."

Key capabilities on 0G Private Computer:

Private inference: prompts, code, and outputs stay encrypted end to end

Verifiable compute: results are cryptographically checkable, not provider-promised

Frontier open model: GLM-5.2's 1M-token context for long-horizon coding and agent workflows

Onchain settlement: pay-per-use compute credits, no centralized lock-in

GLM-5.2 is available today at pc.0g.ai/models/glm-5.2. Qwen-3.7 Plus is also live on 0G Private Computer as of today, with Kimi 2.7 Code arriving tomorrow.

About 0G Labs

0G Labs is the creator of the blockchain for AI agents, building decentralized infrastructure for AI training, storage, data availability, and verifiable compute. Backed by $350M in funding from investors including Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, and Samsung Next, 0G launched its Aristotle mainnet in September 2025 with 100+ partners. Learn more at 0g.ai.

About 0G Foundation

0G Foundation drives the innovation, adoption, and growth of the decentralized AI operating system fueled by the $0G token. The Foundation supports ecosystem development and community governance across the 0G network. Learn more at 0gfoundation.ai.

GLM-5.2 at 50.7 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, the highest open-weight model, with every model above it proprietary

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