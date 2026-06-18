Deadline Alert: BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 7, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BTGO) investors who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 2026 initial public offering (the “IPO”); and/or (b) securities between January 22, 2026 and May 13, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BITGO INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On January 22, 2026, BitGo conducted its IPO, selling 11,821,595 shares of Class A common stock at $18.00 per share.

On March 26, 2026, BitGo released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, reporting a net loss of $14.8 million for 2025, compared to $156.6 million in net income for 2024 and a quarterly margin of 0.21% in its Digital Asset Sales segment, compared to a quarterly margin of 0.47% in the prior year citing “declines in digital asset prices impacting the Company’s Bitcoin treasury.” The Company also declined to provide guidance for the first quarter of 2026, instead stating that revenue streams faced “a direct impact” from a “challenging” macroeconomic environment.

On this news, BitGo’s stock price fell $1.43, or 15.7%, to close at $7.67 per share on March 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 13, 2026, BitGo released its first quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a net loss of $60.7 million, compared to a net loss of $25.7 million in the same quarter one year earlier, stating that the poor results “reflect[ed] weaker market conditions, approximately $3.0 million of one-time legal and professional costs associated with the IPO and other strategic initiatives, and continued investment in product, platform, and go-to-market capabilities.”

On this news, BitGo’s stock price fell $2.05, or 17.2%, to close at $9.86 per share on May 14, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants understated the scope and severity of the risk that declining digital asset prices posed to Company’s business and financial performance; (2) consequently, Defendants’ statements regarding, inter alia, BitGo’s financial performance and business prospects as a public company lacked a reasonable basis; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 7, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.