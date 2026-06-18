Paws in the Aisles: Sparkling Ice and Giant Eagle reunite to sponsor a service dog with K9s For Warriors

Key Takeaways

Sparkling Ice and Giant Eagle are sponsoring a K9s For Warriors service dog for a U.S. military veteran.

Giant Eagle shoppers can vote to name the service dog: Berry, Birdy or Sparky.

The campaign supports veteran mental health and raises awareness of the importance of service dogs for PTSD and other invisible wounds of war.





PRESTON, Wash. and PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of PTSD Awareness Month, Sparkling Ice, the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., and Giant Eagle Inc. are joining forces for a second consecutive year to sponsor the training of a service dog for a U.S. military veteran through K9s For Warriors.

K9s For Warriors is the nation’s leading provider of trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other invisible wounds of war – at no financial cost to the veterans they serve.

“Talking Rain believes in bringing full flavor to life, which for us means enabling people to embrace activities they enjoy and being able to participate fully in life with their families and their communities,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. “Every dog trained and paired with a veteran represents a life restored, and we’re proud to partner with Giant Eagle again to support K9s For Warriors.”

Talking Rain Beverage Company, the makers of Sparkling Ice, has been a committed partner of K9s For Warriors since 2023. To date, that support equates to 17 service dogs rescued, trained and paired with veterans in need. Fans of Rocky, the shelter dog-turned-service dog that Talking Rain sponsored on the presidential campaign trail in 2024, will spot him again this year in store aisles beside variety 12-packs of Sparkling Ice, co-branded with K9s For Warriors.

“For veterans living with invisible wounds of war, we know that everyday moments like grocery shopping can be difficult and sometimes even overwhelming,” said Jonathan Mancuso, director of retail media sales at Giant Eagle. “By sponsoring our second dog with Talking Rain’s Sparkling Ice brand, we’re investing once more in someone’s ability to move through the world with greater ease and confidence. It’s an honor to support someone who has sacrificed so much for our country.”

The dog at the heart of this year’s campaign is already hard at work, and they don’t even have a name yet. As part of this year’s partnership, shoppers will have the opportunity to vote on a name – Berry, Birdy or Sparky – when visiting their local Giant Eagle store.

Later this year, the yet-to-be-named dog will make the rounds in Pittsburgh, visiting Giant Eagle’s headquarters and even stopping by select Giant Eagle stores to greet shoppers. During the visits, Giant Eagle and Sparkling Ice will promote awareness of the importance and value of service dogs for those with PTSD and other invisible wounds of war and share tips on what to do if shoppers encounter a service dog in a grocery store.

“Every partnership we build brings us closer to meeting the needs of veterans who are still waiting for support and to be paired with a life-changing service dog,” said Daniel Bean, CEO at K9s For Warriors. “With over 300 veterans on our waitlist, the need is urgent, and the generosity of partners like Talking Rain and Giant Eagle makes a tangible difference. We’re grateful to have their support in our work of saving veterans, rescuing dogs and restoring families.”

Since its founding 15 years ago in 2011, K9s For Warriors has paired nearly 1,300 U.S. veterans across all 50 states with life-changing service dogs and rescued more than 2,500 dogs. As demand for Service Dogs continues to rise, K9s For Warriors also collaborates with select purpose-bred and rescue providers to further advance its mission.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine) and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

About Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food and pharmacy retailer in the region, with more than 200 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

About K9s For Warriors:

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans’ mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired nearly 1,300 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,500 dogs.

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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