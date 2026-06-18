Trupanion Announces Winners of the 2026 Veterinary Appreciation Day® Awards

SEATTLE, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary professionals are often the unsung heroes behind some of life’s most emotional moments. They are healers, advocates, and first responders for our beloved pets, guiding families through joy, uncertainty, heartbreak, and hope with exceptional skill and compassion.

In recognition of their work and in honor of Veterinary Appreciation Day, Trupanion, the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced the winners of its 2026 Veterinary Appreciation Day Awards. The program celebrates individuals and teams whose dedication and compassion make a lasting difference in the lives of pets, families, colleagues, and communities across North America.

This year marked the largest Veterinary Appreciation Day campaign in Trupanion history, with nearly 2,000 nominations, more than 86,000 public votes cast, and nearly 110,000 nominee shares across social media and online communities.

From hundreds of heartfelt nominations submitted by pet parents, veterinary peers, and animal lovers, 12 winners were selected.

“Every pet parent remembers the people who were there during the moments that mattered most—the veterinarian who stayed late, the technician who offered comfort through heartbreak, the emergency team who refused to give up,” said Margi Tooth, President and CEO of Trupanion. “These awards honor those extraordinary individuals and teams. Reading this year’s nominations was a powerful reminder that veterinary professionals don’t just care for animals; they guide families through some of life’s most emotional moments with compassion, steadiness, and heart. We are deeply honored to celebrate them.”

2026 Veterinary Appreciation Day Award Winners

United States West

Veterinarian: Ashley McCaughan, DVM — Marina Village Veterinary and Holistic Care (Alameda, CA)

Ashley McCaughan, DVM — Marina Village Veterinary and Holistic Care (Alameda, CA) Veterinary Professional: Peggy Peterson, Receptionist — 24th Street Animal Clinic (Omaha, NE)

Peggy Peterson, Receptionist — 24th Street Animal Clinic (Omaha, NE) Team: VCA River City Animal Hospital (Post Falls, ID)



United States East

Veterinarian: Jennifer Derby, DVM — River Road Animal Hospital (Southport, NC)

Jennifer Derby, DVM — River Road Animal Hospital (Southport, NC) Veterinary Professional: Taylor Conley, RVT — Animal Care Clinic of North Canton (North Canton, OH)

Taylor Conley, RVT — Animal Care Clinic of North Canton (North Canton, OH) Team: Metropolitan Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Service (MVSES) (Louisville, KY)



Canada West

Veterinarian: Taryn Cass, DVM — Uptown Animal Hospital (Salmon Arm, BC)

Taryn Cass, DVM — Uptown Animal Hospital (Salmon Arm, BC) Veterinary Professional: Chantelle Best, VA — Wood Buffalo Small Animal Hospital (Fort McMurray, AB)

Chantelle Best, VA — Wood Buffalo Small Animal Hospital (Fort McMurray, AB) Team: Boreal Veterinary Centre (Edmonton, AB)



Canada East

Veterinarian: Lara Cohen, DVM — Clinique Vétérinaire De Hull (Gatineau, QC)

Lara Cohen, DVM — Clinique Vétérinaire De Hull (Gatineau, QC) Veterinary Professional: Caitlin Harrison, Client Care Specialist — Halifax Veterinary Hospital (Halifax, NS)

Caitlin Harrison, Client Care Specialist — Halifax Veterinary Hospital (Halifax, NS) Team: Hometown Veterinary Hospital (Fredericton, NB)



More Than Medicine: Stories of the 2026 Honorees

Among this year’s honorees is Ashley McCaughan, DVM, of Marina Village Veterinary and Holistic Care in Alameda, California, who is recognized as the U.S. West Veterinarian winner for her compassionate, relationship-centered approach to care. Her nominator described Dr. Ashley’s gift for helping pets and their families feel safe in moments of fear and uncertainty, recalling a visit with a beloved senior dog named Bailey.

“Before discussing tests, options, or next steps, she asked, ‘Tell me how he’s been at home. Tell me what makes him still feel like Bailey.’ That question changed the room. Suddenly the visit was not about fear. It was about Bailey’s life. His stubborn love of toast crusts. His habit of sleeping in the hallway so he could keep watch over everyone. The way he still tried to wag his tail when his favorite person came home, even on hard days. Dr. Ashley listened to every word as if each detail mattered, because to her, it did,” the nomination read.

In that moment, the conversation shifted from fear to love, dignity, and the bond Bailey shared with his family.

“…There are veterinarians who are excellent because they know what to do. Dr. Ashley is exceptional because she also knows how to be with people while she does it,” the nominator added.

Metropolitan Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Service (MVSES) in Louisville, Kentucky, this year’s U.S. East Team winner, was recognized in part for the remarkable story of Dolly, a one-year-old dog who survived devastating injuries after a multi-vehicle accident.

After panicking during the crash, Dolly fell an estimated 40 feet from an overpass and arrived at MVSES in critical condition. The emergency team treated her severe chest trauma immediately, but she soon stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. Thanks to the quick actions of Dr. Alex Broomell and the MVSES emergency team, Dolly was revived and, after several days in intensive care, returned home to her family.

For the MVSES team, Dolly’s recovery reflects the skill, teamwork, and unwavering commitment veterinary professionals bring to life’s most critical moments.

Since establishing Veterinary Appreciation Day in 2015, Trupanion has continued its goal of celebrating the veterinary community and shining a light on the often-unrecognized individuals who dedicate their lives to caring for pets and supporting the people who love them.

To learn more about Veterinary Appreciation Day and this year’s winners, visit vetappreciationday.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts on eligible expenses for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by its wholly-owned insurance entity GPIC Insurance Company or by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Corporate.Communications@trupanion.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c51e7d5c-d5b3-46c2-93ec-c1803b8d66af