Halbert Hargrove Announces Milestone $4.2B Assets Under Management

Long Beach, CA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halbert Hargrove, a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm, announced today it has reached $4.2 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of 12/31/2025. The new AUM marks a significant milestone in the firm’s organic growth strategy.

“I am extremely proud of our team for our continued growth,” said Halbert Hargrove’s CEO and President, JC Abusaid. “This milestone is a testament to our team’s strong commitment to our clients. Everything we do is for our clients and our team members, and we couldn’t have done this without them.”

A New Carlsbad Office

Additionally, the firm relocated its San Diego office to downtown Carlsbad, California, joining the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and expanding its presence in the region. The office will continue to support the firm's client base in Southern California and beyond, working with clients in person and virtually. The new office location reflects the firm's deep roots in the region and its long-term commitment to delivering personalized services to clients.

Expanding Support Through a Strategic Partnership With bQuest

Halbert Hargrove also announced a strategic partnership with bQuest, a platform that helps individuals and their families access aging-related services and resources. This partnership connects clients to a network of trusted aging care professionals, including senior placement experts, in-home caregivers, grief counselors, and more, through an easy-to-use digital interface. Halbert Hargrove’s team of experiences advisors, alongside aging care professionals, continues to expand the firm's resources to help address all client needs at any phase of life. bQuest is currently available at no additional cost to all Halbert Hargrove clients.

“We are thrilled to open our new office location in Carlsbad and partner with bQuest as we continue to expand and grow our client offerings,” said the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Cecilia Williams. “We value the commitment we have made to our clients to deliver long-term, continued care through all phases of their lives.”

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals and families. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $4.2 billion in assets under management. There are 11 offices across the country. In addition to the Long Beach office, locations include San Diego/Carlsbad, Irvine, and Valencia, California; Denver and Boulder, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; The Woodlands and Houston, Texas; and Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

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