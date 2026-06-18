CRRC Launches Green Energy Hubs in Mexico City and Guadalajara to Promote Sustainable Mobility

The stations, part of the “Green Mobility, Sustainable Future” initiative, bring residents and visitors closer to cultural and educational experiences related to sustainable transportation.





MEXICO CITY, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of passengers and football fans in Mexico City and Guadalajara are discovering, starting this Tuesday, that the new Green Energy Hubs deployed across their light rail networks are more than just transit points: they are spaces designed to help people understand, experience, and celebrate sustainable mobility.

CRRC Corporation Limited inaugurated two of five Green Energy Hubs in Mexico: one at the iconic Tasqueña station on Mexico City’s Light Rail system and another at Tlajomulco Centro on Line 4 of Guadalajara’s Light Rail system, as part of its “Green Mobility, Sustainable Future” initiative.

The new stations were designed to promote sustainable mobility and provide public transportation users with cultural, educational, and interactive experiences related to railway innovation and environmental protection.

Both activations transformed two everyday transportation hubs into festive venues featuring Chinese calligraphy, mobility passports, football-themed gifts, and, in the Mexican capital, a local mariachi group performing classic traditional Mexican songs, creating a harmony between local folklore and the sustainability concepts the company seeks to promote.

The spaces include railway technology exhibits—including scale models of the “Fuxing” high-speed train and the Light Rail trains operated by Mexico City’s Electric Transport Service (STE)—as well as Miao embroidery handicrafts, interactive photo areas, information booths, and the free distribution of hydration kits and the Green Mobility Guide developed for Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, the three Mexican cities hosting matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The light rail system that runs through Mexico City is an act of friendship; the Green Energy Hub is also a reflection of cooperation. We will meet the highest standards and provide the best service to ensure safe train operations for passengers.”

Gao Feng, Vice President of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive

Martín López, General Director of STE, acknowledged during the opening of the Green Energy Hub in Mexico City the collaboration his organization has developed with the Chinese company since the introduction of the new trains currently operating on the Tasqueña-Xochimilco route. He also highlighted that the new initiative, located at one of the capital’s busiest terminals, will allow users to engage with an experience that combines mobility, culture, and environmental awareness.

“First and foremost, I would like to express my recognition and gratitude to CRRC China. Since our collaboration began, their team has worked with great efficiency and delivered projects on time; in addition, they provide comprehensive maintenance services with rapid response times and excellent support,”

The inauguration of the stations coincides with the FIFA World Cup being held in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, an event during which thousands of domestic and international fans use urban transportation systems every day to travel between stadiums and tourist destinations. In this context, a total of 115 trains manufactured by CRRC are operating simultaneously in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, serving as the backbone of urban public transportation during the tournament and helping facilitate mobility for millions of users.

During the ceremony held at Tasqueña station, Li Lin, Director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Mexico, highlighted that the state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment introduced by CRRC provides a comfortable and efficient transportation option for residents of the capital, while the Green Energy Hub adds a special touch to the sporting event.

In Guadalajara, Fernando Enciso, Director of Culture at the Urban Electric Train System (SITEUR), spoke about the deeper purpose these stations seek to convey:

“Public transportation does more than move people; it also connects communities, creates urban culture, and can become a space for learning, reflection, and the development of better habits.”

Fernando Enciso, Director of Culture at SITEUR

Along the same lines, Thania Morales, an official from the Tlajomulco municipal government, emphasized that connectivity between municipalities translates into time savings that improve families’ quality of life.

Experiences That Accompany the World Cup

The Green Energy Hubs will remain active throughout the World Cup period, offering cultural activities, information on sustainable mobility, and interactive spaces for users and visitors. Among the testimonials collected during the opening day was that of Yordy Ramírez, a merchant who travels daily across the Guadalajara metropolitan area to bring his merchandise to the city center:

“The trip used to take four hours because I had to take a bus route that lasted two and a half hours. Now, with the train, it takes me an hour and a half round trip.”

Yordy Ramírez, Merchant and Line 4 User in Guadalajara

Miriam, mother of young Inés and Sofía, highlighted the safety and family accessibility aspects. “Having access to these trains makes it easier to get around and travel wherever we need to go. Especially when I’m with them, because it’s safe, it’s fast, and it shortens distances,” she said.

Meanwhile, Elsa González, a Colombian visitor who came across the Green Energy Hub activation at Tasqueña, praised the initiative’s environmental and hospitality components. “I’m fascinated by this city. It has exceptional weather, wonderful people, and green mobility is incredible. Everything is organized, clean, people are smiling, and they have welcomed us as outstanding hosts,” she summarized.

Mobility is one of the major challenges facing Mexican cities. Rapid urban growth, traffic congestion, and the need to reduce emissions have led local governments and companies to join forces on sustainable transportation projects. In this effort, CRRC seeks to position itself as a long-term technical and cultural partner, leaving a legacy that extends beyond the World Cup.

About CRRC

CRRC Corporation Limited is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of railway equipment and integrated transportation solutions. The company develops technology for high-speed trains, urban transit systems, and sustainable mobility solutions across international markets, including Mexico, where 115 CRRC-manufactured units provide daily service to millions of passengers in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f04fc55f-786d-4dd9-ab99-fb402e8ab22f