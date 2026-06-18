GIVTRADE Marks Seven Years Of Growth, Serving Over 100,000 Traders Worldwide Through Its Regulated International Operations

Dubai, UAE, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivTrade today reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and client protection as it marks seven years of growth and service to traders across international markets.





Founded in 2019, GivTrade has grown into an international financial services group serving more than 100,000 traders worldwide through its regulated operations and partner network. GivTrade forms part of Fawaz Investment Holding, a Qatar-based investment group supporting the continued growth and development of its international operations.

Givtrade At A Glance



• Established in 2019

• More than 100,000 traders served globally

• UAE CMA Category 5 licensed entity

• FSC Mauritius regulated trading operations

• Headquarters in Qatar through Fawaz Investment Holding (QFC)

• Strategic partnerships with TradingView and LaLiga

• Best Market Execution Technology Award recipient (Jeddah Fintech Week 2025)

• Expanding operations across key international markets

Regulatory Status

GivTrade operates through licensed entities in multiple jurisdictions.

United Arab Emirates



GivTrade Financial Services L.L.C S.O.C holds UAE CMA Category 5 Licence No. 20200000367 issued by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Mauritius



Trading services are provided through GivTrade's regulated entity licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius under Licence No. GB22201329 – Investment Dealer (Full Service Dealer, Excluding Underwriting).

Both licences are active and publicly verifiable through their respective regulators.

Corporate Structure



GivTrade is part of Fawaz Investment Holding, a Qatar-based holding company established within the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). Fawaz Investment Holding serves as the Group's holding and operational headquarters, overseeing the strategic development and growth of its affiliated businesses and investments. The holding company does not provide regulated trading services or investment dealing activities to retail clients.

Client-facing regulated activities are conducted exclusively through the Group's appropriately licensed entities in their respective jurisdictions.

Global Partnerships And Market Presence



GivTrade has established strategic partnerships and marketing collaborations with internationally recognised organisations and platforms, including LaLiga and TradingView.

Industry Recognition



At Jeddah Fintech Week 2025, held in November 2025, GivTrade was honoured with the BestMarket Execution Technology Award, recognising the company's investment in trading

infrastructure, execution quality, and technology-driven solutions for traders.

Guidance For Traders



GivTrade encourages all traders to verify licences directly through regulator websites, review legal disclosures carefully, and rely on official regulatory records when evaluating financial service providers.

Future Growth And Expansion



Looking ahead, GivTrade continues to invest in its global regulatory framework. In addition to its existing licences and operations, the Group is evaluating further regulatory opportunities, including a future licence application with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), subject to all regulatory approvals and applicable legal requirements.

Statement From The CEO



"The UAE remains one of the most important markets in our long-term growth strategy. As we continue to expand our presence in the region, we are investing in a new larger office in Dubai, growing our team, and strengthening the infrastructure required to support our future ambitions. Together with our regulated international operations, these investments reflect our confidence in the future of GivTrade and our commitment to serving traders with transparency, professionalism, and trust."

— Hassan Fawaz, Chief Executive Officer

About Givtrade



Founded in 2019, GivTrade is an international financial services group serving more than 100,000 traders worldwide through its regulated operations and partner network. The Group maintains its headquarters in Qatar through Fawaz Investment Holding within the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and operates regulated entities in multiple jurisdictions.