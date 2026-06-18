Consumer Understanding of Regenerative Gains Massive Momentum, Moving from 7% to 13% in One Year

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leading voice in the regenerative agriculture movement, today released a comprehensive national study revealing a massive acceleration in how Americans view their food—findings first reported earlier today by Andrew Watman in Forbes.

Consumer understanding of regenerative agriculture has grown from 7% to 13% in just 12 months. The quantitative study of more than 2,000 U.S. adults indicates that awareness and understanding are on the cusp of breaking through to the mainstream.

The Regenerative Movement is Accelerating The data shows a clear, compounding upward trajectory. In 2023, only 4% of Americans had a working understanding of regenerative agriculture–holistic farming practices that aim to restore soil health, enhance biodiversity, with benefits for climate and wellness. That number ticked up to 7% in 2025. Now, that growth has surged to 13% of the total U.S. population. Furthermore, 1 in 4 Americans (25%) have now heard the term "regenerative farming," with 37% of those individuals identifying as "very" or "extremely" familiar with it.

Personal Health is the Primary Driver Our survey indicates that the path to widespread adoption of regenerative practices relies on a "me-first" mindset. For three consecutive years, personal health benefits (72%) and food freshness (76%) completely outranked broader indicators like environmental concerns (32%) as the primary motivators for grocery shoppers.

While shopping, 30% of Americans state their top priority is securing more nutrients. This direct link between soil health and human health has gone from niche to an undeniable market force. While not yet entirely mainstream, the momentum is clear: the modern shopper is beginning to make a "soil-to-health" connection.

Label Confusion & Knowledge Gap While consumer intent is high, our current food system’s communication mechanics are causing confusion.

The Labeling Trap: 60% of consumers actively read food labels, yet 66% report confusion. Ambiguous, unregulated marketing terms like “fresh” and “natural” continue to muddy the waters, routinely outperforming regulated terms.

60% of consumers actively read food labels, yet 66% report confusion. Ambiguous, unregulated marketing terms like “fresh” and “natural” continue to muddy the waters, routinely outperforming regulated terms. The Knowledge Gap: Crucially, the primary barrier to adoption isn't economic. When asked why they do not buy regenerative products more often, 45% of respondents stated they simply "don’t know enough yet," while a mere 12% blamed pricing. The data says the market is ready to pay for quality; they just lack the clarity to do so.

Early Momentum for Shopping Shifts A distinct and growing segment of the population is seeking out transparency directly at the source. Over half of U.S. adults (52%) state it is important to know their food's origin. Signaling early momentum for local food systems, 31% of Americans purchased directly from a farmer in the past year, and 18% engaged in direct conversations with producers about how their food was grown.

“We all want to maximize our health and enjoy food. Now, the connection to how and where the food is produced is growing meaningfully,” said Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground. “At Kiss the Ground, we increased our multi-platform storytelling to daily—our focus has now shifted to activating our 20 million person audience to support regenerative farms and products.”

Take Action The findings of our third annual study are incredibly hopeful. The disconnect between soil health and human health is closing.

Through storytelling, education, and strategic partnerships, Kiss the Ground is driving consumer demand to the Tipping Point. We encourage our audience to support regenerative farms and products, bridging the gap between soaring awareness and daily action.

To help consumers navigate complex retail landscapes and cut through label confusion, Kiss the Ground offers free, public resources:

Donate to Support Regeneration : As an audience-supported nonprofit, Kiss the Ground is an inspiring participant in this Movement.

: As an audience-supported nonprofit, Kiss the Ground is an inspiring participant in this Movement. Shop Regeneratively : Regenerative purchasing guides, developed by Kiss the Ground, help shoppers navigate ambiguous food labels and make verified, health-forward food choices.

Regenerative purchasing guides, developed by Kiss the Ground, help shoppers navigate ambiguous food labels and make verified, health-forward food choices. Support a Local Farmer : Kiss the Ground’s Regenerative Farm Map digitally connects people directly to local, regional regenerative farms in their own communities.

Kiss the Ground’s Regenerative Farm Map digitally connects people directly to local, regional regenerative farms in their own communities. Read the Data: Access the complete findings, visual assets, and methodology of the 2026 Kiss the Ground National Research Study.

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About

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting Regeneration and healthy soil as a solution for human and planetary health. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.







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