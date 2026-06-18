As Summer Initiates a Slow Down, Landon Hail Press Announces New Book From Estate Planning Attorney Anastasia Fainberg Exploring Ego Death, Consciousness

Denver, CO, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer has always been the season we promise ourselves to finally stop the quick pace of life and slow down to recharge and reconnect to our true nature. During this season we attempt to stop ignoring the deeper questions that quietly persist beneath our achievements. In her new book, How I Died At Age 36 But Will Live Forever, Colorado estate planning attorney and author Anastasia Fainberg explores one of humanity's oldest questions: Who are we beneath the stories we tell ourselves? Blending personal experience, non-dual philosophy, neuroscience, and practical wisdom, the book offers a grounded exploration of suffering, identity, death, and what it means to live consciously in the modern world.

"How I Died At Age 36 But Will Live Forever" is available on Amazon, where it hit #1 in Practical Guides to Wills and #1 New Release in Spiritual Growth.

How I Died At Age 36 But Will Live Forever is now available on Amazon, where it hit #1 in Practical Guides to Wills and Practical Guides to Wills. The title also reached #1 New Release in Spiritual Growth. Book cover design by Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography, photography by Angelli Nguyen. Creative direction and styling by Samantha Joy.

Drawing on non-dual ancient philosophy, quantum physics, neuroscience, and written with a lawyer's precision, How I Died At Age 36 But Will Live Forever traces Fainberg's journey through immigration, divorce, grief, and the collapse of ego, meanwhile arguing that none of it was a detour, all of it was the path. Uniquely, the book bridges spiritual insight with the realities of everyday life. As an estate planning attorney, Fainberg argues that awakening is not about escaping responsibility, but about approaching it from a deeper understanding. Through an original comparison between three levels of spiritual awareness and three levels of estate planning, she demonstrates how greater consciousness naturally leads to greater clarity, compassion, and care for the people we love. The result is a rare integration of non-dual philosophy and practical living that speaks equally to spiritual seekers, skeptics, professionals, parents, and anyone searching for lasting peace in an uncertain world.

Author Anastasia Fainberg photographed by Angelli Nguyen. Creative direction and styling by Samantha Joy.

“My hope is that somewhere within these pages, you begin to recognize that what you have been searching for has never been absent. The freedom, love, and peace you seek are not destinations waiting somewhere in the future, but expressions of your true nature," says Anastasia Fainberg. "If this book helps loosen the grip of fear, soften identification with the story of ‘me,’ and reveal the underlying unity that connects all things, then it has fulfilled its purpose."

How I Died At Age 36 But Will Live Forever is a testament to what becomes possible when a high-achiever stops performing and starts seeing. It's a call for skeptical seekers to find the peace they've been chasing: not in a new identity, but in the life they're already living.

“How I Died At Age 36 But Will Live Forever is an unflinchingly honest exploration of identity, suffering, and spiritual rebirth. Anastasia Fainberg writes with the rare combination of intellectual precision and emotional depth, guiding readers through the dismantling of ego with remarkable clarity and courage,” explains Samantha Joy, Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Landon Hail Press. “This is not a book about escaping pain but rather understanding why pain may be the doorway to truth,” Joy adds.

Anastasia Fainberg is an estate planning attorney, author, and explorer of consciousness whose work bridges the worlds of practical responsibility and non-dual spirituality. As the founder of Legacy Law Group Colorado, she has spent years helping families navigate mortality, legacy, and life's most significant transitions, while pursuing a parallel inquiry into the nature of identity, awareness, and human suffering.

An immigrant from post-Soviet Kazakhstan, mother of three, and lifelong seeker, Fainberg draws on personal experience, Advaita Vedānta, Dzogchen Buddhism, physics, neuroscience, and philosophy to explore what lies beyond the illusion of the separate self. Through her writing and teaching, she helps thoughtful, high-achieving individuals discover a deeper freedom, not by escaping life, but by seeing it more clearly. Her mission is to help readers live more consciously, love more freely, and recognize that the peace, awareness, and wholeness they seek have been present all along.

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com, USA Today, ABC, NBC, and many more.

Are you an aspiring author? Book a free consultation with Landon Hail Press here.

Check out the book trailer below: https://youtu.be/OEk2d5IXDqg

SOURCE: Landon Hail Press

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