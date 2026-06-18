Sonatype Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security

Fulton, Md., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype ®, the global leader in accelerating agentic software development with confidence, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security.

Modern applications are assembled from open source components, third-party packages, containers, AI-generated code , models, and dependencies moving through development pipelines at machine speed. In our view, that shift has created a simple problem with enterprise-scale consequences: security cannot wait until after the build.

“AI is fundamentally changing how enterprises develop software, and the organizations that will lead in this next era are the ones that can innovate without losing control,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, CEO of Sonatype. “Software supply chain security must be treated as a core part of how enterprises govern innovation, manage risk, and ship trusted software at scale. We believe being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security reflects Sonatype’s role in helping customers build that foundation for the AI era.”

Unlike approaches focused mainly on finding problems after software is built, the Nexus One platform gives enterprises one control plane for software assembly. Powered by two decades of Maven Central stewardship and Nexus IQ intelligence, Nexus One encompasses:

Nexus Repository , a verified system of record for developers and agents to build from, helping teams standardize the open source, packages, and artifacts entering development.

, a verified system of record for developers and agents to build from, helping teams standardize the open source, packages, and artifacts entering development. Firewall , a protected front door that blocks malicious, vulnerable, and non-compliant components before they enter development, stopping risky dependencies before they become rework or exposure.

, a protected front door that blocks malicious, vulnerable, and non-compliant components before they enter development, stopping risky dependencies before they become rework or exposure. Guide , an AI-powered solution that helps developers and agents choose safer packages, dependencies, and models, so AI-assisted development moves quickly without relying on guesswork.

, an AI-powered solution that helps developers and agents choose safer packages, dependencies, and models, so AI-assisted development moves quickly without relying on guesswork. Lifecycle , a policy and remediation engine that prioritizes and helps fix the risks that matter most, reducing noise and focusing developer effort without slowing delivery.

, a policy and remediation engine that prioritizes and helps fix the risks that matter most, reducing noise and focusing developer effort without slowing delivery. SBOM Manager, the evidence layer that proves what is inside every application, helping compliance, auditability, and software transparency keep pace with modern development.

Together, these capabilities help enterprises approve, block, guide, remediate, and document software decisions across the SDLC, giving developers and AI agents a safer path to build from and giving leaders confidence in what ships.

“Development organizations are under pressure to move faster than ever, but speed only creates value when teams can trust what their AI tools produce,” said Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype. “Developers and AI agents are making dependency decisions continuously, and traditional review models were not built for that pace. Sonatype helps engineering teams automate trusted decision-making so they can choose safer components, block risky ones, eliminate rework, and realize the full benefit of AI-powered development.”

Sonatype is particularly well suited for the Fortune 500, specifically regulated industries, organizations building software at scale, and teams adopting AI-assisted development. Today, Sonatype helps millions of developers and thousands of enterprises build software with confidence.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security, Aaron Lord, Johnny Walters, Jason Gross, 18 June 2026

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About Sonatype

Sonatype is the company that accelerates agentic software development with confidence. Trusted by thousands of enterprises and millions of developers, Sonatype helps organizations build with confidence by governing the open source, AI-generated, and third-party components that power modern software. As the steward of Maven Central and the company behind Nexus Repository, Sonatype provides unmatched visibility into how software is built, consumed, and secured to help teams move faster, reduce risk, and ship software with confidence at AI scale. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.