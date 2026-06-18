New York, USA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Anticipating Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of ~24% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The cell and gene therapy CDMO market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing number of cell and gene therapy candidates advancing through clinical development and commercialization. Rising investments in regenerative medicine, CAR-T therapies, gene editing technologies, and rare disease treatments are fueling demand for specialized manufacturing services. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly partnering with CDMOs to access advanced manufacturing capabilities, reduce production costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements in viral vector production, cell processing, and scalable manufacturing platforms are further supporting market expansion. As the CGT pipeline continues to mature globally, the need for experienced CDMO partners is expected to grow substantially over the coming years.

DelveInsight’s Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO companies’ market shares, challenges, Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market drivers, barriers, trends, and key Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO companies in the market.

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Summary

2025 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Size: USD 8.3 Billion

USD 8.3 Billion 2034 Projected Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Size: USD 57.1 Billion

USD 57.1 Billion Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 24%

24% Largest Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Cell and Gene Therapy Category

Cell and Gene Therapy Category Key Companies in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market: Catalent, Inc., Minaris Advanced Therapies, SCTbio, a.s., Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH, Mycenax Biotech Inc., MedTherapy Biotech, ENCELL Co., Ltd., Nucelion Biotechnologies, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

Rising Number of Cell and Gene Therapy Candidates: The expanding pipeline of gene therapies, CAR-T therapies, stem cell therapies, and gene-editing products has significantly increased the demand for specialized manufacturing and development services offered by CDMOs.

The expanding pipeline of gene therapies, CAR-T therapies, stem cell therapies, and gene-editing products has significantly increased the demand for specialized manufacturing and development services offered by CDMOs. Growing Outsourcing Trends Among Biopharma Companies: Many biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies prefer outsourcing manufacturing to CDMOs to reduce capital expenditure, accelerate development timelines, and access specialized expertise.

Many biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies prefer outsourcing manufacturing to CDMOs to reduce capital expenditure, accelerate development timelines, and access specialized expertise. Complexity of Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Advanced therapies require highly specialized production processes, stringent quality controls, and sophisticated facilities, making CDMOs valuable partners for efficient product development and commercialization.

Advanced therapies require highly specialized production processes, stringent quality controls, and sophisticated facilities, making CDMOs valuable partners for efficient product development and commercialization. Increasing Clinical Trial Activity: The growing number of clinical trials evaluating novel cell and gene therapies is driving demand for process development, analytical testing, and GMP manufacturing services throughout the development lifecycle.

The growing number of clinical trials evaluating novel cell and gene therapies is driving demand for process development, analytical testing, and GMP manufacturing services throughout the development lifecycle. Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies: Innovations such as automated bioprocessing, closed-system manufacturing, digital monitoring, and AI-driven process optimization are improving scalability and efficiency, encouraging greater CDMO utilization.

Innovations such as automated bioprocessing, closed-system manufacturing, digital monitoring, and AI-driven process optimization are improving scalability and efficiency, encouraging greater CDMO utilization. Expansion of Commercial Manufacturing Requirements: As more cell and gene therapies receive regulatory approvals, developers increasingly rely on CDMOs to support large-scale commercial production and global product supply.

As more cell and gene therapies receive regulatory approvals, developers increasingly rely on CDMOs to support large-scale commercial production and global product supply. Growing Investment in Regenerative Medicine: Rising public and private investments in regenerative medicine, gene editing, and personalized therapies are fueling the development of new products and increasing demand for specialized manufacturing partners.

Rising public and private investments in regenerative medicine, gene editing, and personalized therapies are fueling the development of new products and increasing demand for specialized manufacturing partners. Stringent Regulatory and Quality Compliance Needs: Regulatory agencies require robust manufacturing standards and quality systems for advanced therapies. Established CDMOs provide regulatory expertise and compliance capabilities that help reduce development risks.

Regulatory agencies require robust manufacturing standards and quality systems for advanced therapies. Established CDMOs provide regulatory expertise and compliance capabilities that help reduce development risks. Increasing Demand for End-to-End Service Offerings: Sponsors are seeking integrated solutions covering process development, analytical testing, clinical manufacturing, regulatory support, and commercial production, driving growth for full-service CDMOs.

Get a sneak peek at the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market dynamics @ Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Trends

Regional Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the cell and gene therapy CDMO market, accounting for approximately 40% of the global market in 2025.

Market growth in the region is primarily fueled by the expanding pipeline of cell and gene therapies, increasing adoption of personalized treatment approaches, and substantial investments in innovative therapeutic technologies.

With a well-established biotechnology ecosystem, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable regulatory support, North America has emerged as a key center for the development of CAR-T cell therapies, stem cell-based treatments, gene-editing platforms, and viral vector technologies.

Furthermore, the rising number of therapies being developed for oncology, rare genetic diseases, autoimmune disorders, and neurological conditions is driving demand for outsourced services, including process development, analytical testing, clinical-scale manufacturing, and commercial production.

Europe

The European cell and gene therapy CDMO market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a mature biotechnology landscape, a rising number of preclinical and clinical-stage therapy candidates, a strong foundation in academic research, and favorable regulatory support.

Key markets, including the UK, Germany, and France, have established themselves as major centers for advanced therapy innovation, benefiting from close partnerships among research institutions, biotechnology companies, and CDMOs.

The expanding pipeline of cell and gene therapies for oncology, rare diseases, and inherited genetic conditions is fueling the need for specialized outsourced development and manufacturing capabilities throughout the region.

Furthermore, the presence of prominent CDMOs, along with ongoing investments in viral vector production capacity and advanced cell therapy technologies, continues to enhance the growth prospects of the European market.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a significant contributor to the growth of the cell and gene therapy CDMO market, driven by rising investments in biotechnology, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and an increasing volume of clinical research activities.

The growing adoption of advanced treatment modalities, including CAR-T therapies, gene therapies, and stem cell-based treatments, is further fueling demand for specialized development and manufacturing services.

Key markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are strengthening their biomanufacturing ecosystems, offering cost-effective operations and access to a highly skilled talent pool, which continues to attract global biopharmaceutical companies.

Moreover, favorable government policies, evolving regulatory environments, and the emergence of regional CDMOs are enhancing the outsourcing landscape across the region.

These factors, combined with increasing innovation and production capabilities, position APAC as a strategic hub and a major growth engine for the future expansion of the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market, get a snapshot of the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

In April 2026, Catalent, Inc. expanded its commercial licensing agreement with Cartherics to support the manufacturing and commercialization of iPSC-derived CAR-NK cell therapies for cancer treatment, strengthening its position in advanced cell therapy manufacturing.

expanded its commercial licensing agreement with Cartherics to support the manufacturing and commercialization of iPSC-derived CAR-NK cell therapies for cancer treatment, strengthening its position in advanced cell therapy manufacturing. In March 2026, Lonza expanded its commercial manufacturing agreement with Genetix Biotherapeutics for the production of the gene therapy ZYNTEGLO™, reflecting increasing commercial demand for gene therapy manufacturing services.

expanded its commercial manufacturing agreement with Genetix Biotherapeutics for the production of the gene therapy ZYNTEGLO™, reflecting increasing commercial demand for gene therapy manufacturing services. In March 2026, Catalent partnered with GelMEDIX for the development and clinical manufacturing of iPSC-derived therapies for ocular and retinal diseases, strengthening early-stage cell therapy manufacturing capabilities in North America.

partnered with GelMEDIX for the development and clinical manufacturing of iPSC-derived therapies for ocular and retinal diseases, strengthening early-stage cell therapy manufacturing capabilities in North America. In February 2026, Oxford Biomedica signed a new multi-year commercial supply agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to manufacture lentiviral vectors for CAR-T programs, reinforcing Europe’s role in commercial-scale gene therapy manufacturing.

What is a Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO?

A cell and gene therapy Contract development and manufacturing organization (CGT CDMO) is a specialized service provider that supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the development, manufacturing, testing, and commercialization of cell and gene therapy products. These organizations offer end-to-end capabilities, including process development, viral vector production, cell processing, analytical testing, regulatory support, and large-scale manufacturing under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. As cell and gene therapies are highly complex and require specialized infrastructure, expertise, and stringent quality controls, many developers partner with CDMOs to accelerate development timelines, reduce capital investments, and ensure scalable production. The growing pipeline of advanced therapies and increasing demand for commercial manufacturing capacity have made CGT CDMOs a critical component of the cell and gene therapy ecosystem.

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market CAGR ~24% Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Size by 2034 USD 57.1 Billion Key Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Companies Catalent, Inc., Minaris Advanced Therapies, SCTbio, a.s., Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH, Mycenax Biotech Inc., MedTherapy Biotech, ENCELL Co., Ltd., Nucelion Biotechnologies, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., and others

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Assessment

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Segmentation Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Segmentation By Product Type: Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, and Gene-Modified Cell Therapy Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Segmentation By Service Type: Process Development Services, Manufacturing Services, and Others Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Segmentation By Development Phase: Pre-clinical Phase, Clinical Phase, and Commercial Manufacturing Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Segmentation By Indication: Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Others Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Segmentation By End Users: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Startups, and Academic & Research Institutes Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Report Introduction 2 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Executive Summary 3 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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