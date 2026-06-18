New York, USA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Age-related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trial Pipeline: DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 90+ Leading Players Wheeling the Therapeutics Landscape

The age-related macular degeneration clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 100+ pipeline age-related macular degeneration drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for age-related macular degeneration across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the age-related macular degeneration domain.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s age-related macular degeneration pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline age-related macular degeneration drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline age-related macular degeneration drugs. Key age-related macular degeneration companies, such as Stealth BioTherapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Merck, Sanofi, Evergreen Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Caregen Co., Ltd., HuidaGene Therapeutics, SCAI Therapeutics, PulseSight Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Beijing Anlong Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Benobio Co., Ltd., Skyline Therapeutics, Innostellar Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd, Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., Elisigen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ocugen, Ray Therapeutics, Beacon Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Surrozen, and others, are evaluating new age-related macular degeneration drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new age-related macular degeneration drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline age-related macular degeneration therapies, such as Elamipretide, 4D-150, MK-8748, SAR402663, EG-301, Xelafaslatide, CG-P5, HG202, SCAI 010, PST-611, FT-003, AL-001, KH658, BBC1501, SKG0106, LX102, KRIYA-825, NG101, Ixoberogene Soroparvovec, EYP-1901, OCU410, RTX-021, BTX-001, RGX-314, SZN-8141, and others, are in different phases of age-related macular degeneration clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of age-related macular degeneration clinical trials. Approximately 15+ age-related macular degeneration drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in age-related macular degeneration clinical trials include Mitochondrial cardiolipin stabilization, Vascular endothelial growth factors expression inhibitors, Tie2 Agonist/VEGF Inhibitor, FLT1 protein replacements, Gene transference, Functional inhibitor of acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), Fas receptor inhibitor, RNA modulators, Vascular endothelial growth factor A expression inhibitors, Multi-target TKI inhibition, and others.

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What is Age-related Macular Degeneration?

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition that primarily affects older adults and leads to the deterioration of the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. As the disease advances, it can cause blurred or distorted central vision, making everyday tasks such as reading, recognizing faces, and driving increasingly difficult, while peripheral vision typically remains intact. AMD is broadly classified into two types: dry, which is more common and progresses gradually due to the accumulation of drusen deposits, and wet, a less common but more severe form characterized by abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage beneath the retina. Risk factors include aging, genetic predisposition, smoking, and lifestyle factors, and although there is no cure, early detection and appropriate management can help slow disease progression and preserve vision.





Find out more about age-related macular degeneration drug development @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Elamipretide Stealth BioTherapeutics III Mitochondrial cardiolipin stabilization SC 4D-150 4D Molecular Therapeutics III Vascular endothelial growth factors expression inhibitors Intravitreal MK-8748 Merck II/III Tie2 Agonist/VEGF Inhibitor Intravitreal SAR402663 Sanofi II FLT1 protein replacements; Gene transference Intravitreal EG-301 Evergreen Therapeutics II Functional inhibitor of acid sphingomyelinase (ASM) Oral Xelafaslatide ONL Therapeutics II Fas receptor inhibitor Intravitreal CG-P5 Caregen Co., Ltd. I Vascular endothelial growth factors expression inhibitors Topical HG202 HuidaGene Therapeutics I RNA modulators; Vascular endothelial growth factor A expression inhibitors Subretinal SCAI 010 SCAI Therapeutics Preclinical Multi-target TKI inhibition Topical

Learn more about the emerging age-related macular degeneration therapies @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the AMD market is driven by the growing elderly population, increasing disease prevalence, and rising demand for durable vision-preserving therapies with reduced injection burden. At the same time, next-generation biologics, gene therapies, complement inhibitors, and sustained-delivery technologies are advancing the AMD landscape beyond traditional anti-VEGF treatment approaches.

Recent Developments in Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Space

In April 2026, Merck announced the initiation of a Pivotal Phase IIb/III trial evaluating MK-8748 (also known as Tiespectus, EYE201), a novel investigational bispecific antibody that directly activates Tie2 signaling and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (NVAMD).

announced the initiation of a Pivotal Phase IIb/III trial evaluating MK-8748 (also known as Tiespectus, EYE201), a novel investigational bispecific antibody that directly activates Tie2 signaling and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (NVAMD). In March 2026 , ONL Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the first European participant has been randomized in the company's Phase II GALAXY trial. GALAXY is a global Phase II clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of xelafaslatide (formerly ONL1204) in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

, announced that the first European participant has been randomized in the company's Phase II GALAXY trial. GALAXY is a global Phase II clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of xelafaslatide (formerly ONL1204) in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). In February 2026, 4D Molecular Therapeutics announced enrollment completion for 4FRONT-1, the first Phase III clinical trial evaluating 4D-150 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

announced enrollment completion for 4FRONT-1, the first Phase III clinical trial evaluating 4D-150 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). In November 2025, 4D Molecular Therapeutics announced positive interim 1.5- to 3.5-year data from the Phase I/II PRISM clinical trial evaluating 4D-150 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

announced positive interim 1.5- to 3.5-year data from the Phase I/II PRISM clinical trial evaluating in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). In October 2025, Regenxbio announced the completion of Phase II pivotal trials (ATMOSPHERE and ASCENT) evaluating surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314) for the treatment of wet-AMD, with topline data expected in 2026.

announced the completion of Phase II pivotal trials (ATMOSPHERE and ASCENT) evaluating surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314) for the treatment of wet-AMD, with topline data expected in 2026. In October 2025, Eli Lilly and Company and Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., including its lead product candidate, Ixo-vec.

announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., including its lead product candidate, Ixo-vec. In September 2025, the US FDA granted fast-track designation to SAR402663 , an investigational one-time intravitreal gene therapy for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

the US FDA granted fast-track designation to , an investigational one-time intravitreal gene therapy for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD). In July 2025, 4D Molecular Therapeutics announced the acceleration of the 4D-150 4FRONT Phase III program in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

announced the acceleration of the 4FRONT Phase III program in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). In March 2025 , Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. announced that it has achieved its 50 percent enrollment target in the global Phase III ReNEW study (NCT06373731) of elamipretide in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD).

, announced that it has achieved its 50 percent enrollment target in the global Phase III ReNEW study (NCT06373731) of in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). In March 2025, Adverum Biotechnologies initiated its ARTEMIS Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) for patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Scope of the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Mitochondrial cardiolipin stabilization, Vascular endothelial growth factors expression inhibitors, Tie2 Agonist/VEGF Inhibitor, FLT1 protein replacements, Gene transference, Functional inhibitor of acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), Fas receptor inhibitor, RNA modulators, Vascular endothelial growth factor A expression inhibitors, Multi-target TKI inhibition, and others

: Mitochondrial cardiolipin stabilization, Vascular endothelial growth factors expression inhibitors, Tie2 Agonist/VEGF Inhibitor, FLT1 protein replacements, Gene transference, Functional inhibitor of acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), Fas receptor inhibitor, RNA modulators, Vascular endothelial growth factor A expression inhibitors, Multi-target TKI inhibition, and others Key Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies : Stealth BioTherapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Merck, Sanofi, Evergreen Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Caregen Co., Ltd., HuidaGene Therapeutics, SCAI Therapeutics, PulseSight Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Beijing Anlong Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Benobio Co., Ltd., Skyline Therapeutics, Innostellar Biotherapeutics Co.,Ltd, Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., Elisigen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ocugen, Ray Therapeutics, Beacon Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Surrozen and others.

: Stealth BioTherapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Merck, Sanofi, Evergreen Therapeutics, ONL Therapeutics, Caregen Co., Ltd., HuidaGene Therapeutics, SCAI Therapeutics, PulseSight Therapeutics, Frontera Therapeutics, Beijing Anlong Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Benobio Co., Ltd., Skyline Therapeutics, Innostellar Biotherapeutics Co.,Ltd, Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., Elisigen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ocugen, Ray Therapeutics, Beacon Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Surrozen and others. Key Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies: Elamipretide, 4D-150, MK-8748, SAR402663, EG-301, Xelafaslatide, CG-P5, HG202, SCAI 010, PST-611, FT-003, AL-001, KH658, BBC1501, SKG0106, LX102, KRIYA-825, NG101, Ixoberogene Soroparvovec, EYP-1901, OCU410, RTX-021, BTX-001, RGX-314, SZN-8141 and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Age-related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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