Results of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc Octopus Titan VCT plc

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held today, 18 June 2026. All Resolutions were passed by way of a poll.

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes
Withheld
119,928,12991.73%1,797,1788.27%21,725,3071.32%301,819
215,385,85471.68%6,079,15128.32%21,465,0051.30%562,121
315,648,26672.60%5,906,78927.40%21,555,0551.31%472,071
416,087,29074.75%5,433,06925.25%21,520,3591.31%506,767
515,624,85572.72%5,861,39027.28%21,486,2451.30%540,881
615,886,59873.87%5,619,09326.13%21,505,6911.30%521,435
716,248,00875.52%5,268,22124.48%21,516,2291.31%510,897
815,953,95474.15%5,561,11925.85%21,515,0731.31%512,053
918,912,42587.68%2,657,43812.32%21,569,8631.31%457,263
1018,044,96783.98%3,441,61316.02%21,486,5801.30%540,546
1118,168,60585.19%3,157,51714.81%21,326,1221.29%701,004
1217,640,72882.21%3,818,45217.79%21,459,1801.30%567,946
1318,098,86084.09%3,425,09715.91%21,523,9571.31%503,169
1419,734,39091.36%1,866,1748.64%21,600,5641.31%426,562

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Board note the high percentage of votes against resolutions for the approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Report and the re-election of all Directors, resolutions 2 to 8 respectively. The Board will endeavour to make contact with those shareholders who voted against to ascertain their reasons.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 