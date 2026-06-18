Octopus Titan VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held today, 18 June 2026. All Resolutions were passed by way of a poll.



Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes

Withheld 1 19,928,129 91.73% 1,797,178 8.27% 21,725,307 1.32% 301,819 2 15,385,854 71.68% 6,079,151 28.32% 21,465,005 1.30% 562,121 3 15,648,266 72.60% 5,906,789 27.40% 21,555,055 1.31% 472,071 4 16,087,290 74.75% 5,433,069 25.25% 21,520,359 1.31% 506,767 5 15,624,855 72.72% 5,861,390 27.28% 21,486,245 1.30% 540,881 6 15,886,598 73.87% 5,619,093 26.13% 21,505,691 1.30% 521,435 7 16,248,008 75.52% 5,268,221 24.48% 21,516,229 1.31% 510,897 8 15,953,954 74.15% 5,561,119 25.85% 21,515,073 1.31% 512,053 9 18,912,425 87.68% 2,657,438 12.32% 21,569,863 1.31% 457,263 10 18,044,967 83.98% 3,441,613 16.02% 21,486,580 1.30% 540,546 11 18,168,605 85.19% 3,157,517 14.81% 21,326,122 1.29% 701,004 12 17,640,728 82.21% 3,818,452 17.79% 21,459,180 1.30% 567,946 13 18,098,860 84.09% 3,425,097 15.91% 21,523,957 1.31% 503,169 14 19,734,390 91.36% 1,866,174 8.64% 21,600,564 1.31% 426,562

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Board note the high percentage of votes against resolutions for the approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Report and the re-election of all Directors, resolutions 2 to 8 respectively. The Board will endeavour to make contact with those shareholders who voted against to ascertain their reasons.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75