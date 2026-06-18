Octopus Titan VCT plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held today, 18 June 2026. All Resolutions were passed by way of a poll.
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes
Withheld
|1
|19,928,129
|91.73%
|1,797,178
|8.27%
|21,725,307
|1.32%
|301,819
|2
|15,385,854
|71.68%
|6,079,151
|28.32%
|21,465,005
|1.30%
|562,121
|3
|15,648,266
|72.60%
|5,906,789
|27.40%
|21,555,055
|1.31%
|472,071
|4
|16,087,290
|74.75%
|5,433,069
|25.25%
|21,520,359
|1.31%
|506,767
|5
|15,624,855
|72.72%
|5,861,390
|27.28%
|21,486,245
|1.30%
|540,881
|6
|15,886,598
|73.87%
|5,619,093
|26.13%
|21,505,691
|1.30%
|521,435
|7
|16,248,008
|75.52%
|5,268,221
|24.48%
|21,516,229
|1.31%
|510,897
|8
|15,953,954
|74.15%
|5,561,119
|25.85%
|21,515,073
|1.31%
|512,053
|9
|18,912,425
|87.68%
|2,657,438
|12.32%
|21,569,863
|1.31%
|457,263
|10
|18,044,967
|83.98%
|3,441,613
|16.02%
|21,486,580
|1.30%
|540,546
|11
|18,168,605
|85.19%
|3,157,517
|14.81%
|21,326,122
|1.29%
|701,004
|12
|17,640,728
|82.21%
|3,818,452
|17.79%
|21,459,180
|1.30%
|567,946
|13
|18,098,860
|84.09%
|3,425,097
|15.91%
|21,523,957
|1.31%
|503,169
|14
|19,734,390
|91.36%
|1,866,174
|8.64%
|21,600,564
|1.31%
|426,562
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Board note the high percentage of votes against resolutions for the approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Report and the re-election of all Directors, resolutions 2 to 8 respectively. The Board will endeavour to make contact with those shareholders who voted against to ascertain their reasons.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75