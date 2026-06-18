Vishay Intertechnology Releases 1.5 kV Automotive and Commercial IHDV Inductors in Compact Sizes Starting with 20 mm x 14 mm x 14 mm

MALVERN, Pa., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the first four devices in its new IHDV line of high voltage power inductors for next-generation automotive, energy, and industrial systems. Engineered for designs requiring 1.5 kV isolation voltages, and available in compact 0808 (20 mm x 14 mm x 14 mm) and 1008 (25 mm x 20 mm x 23 mm) case sizes. The Automotive Grade IHDV-0808AC-3A and IHDV-1008BB-3A and commercial IHDV-0808AC-30 and IHDV-1008BB-30 combine continuous high temperature operation to 180 °C with soft saturation performance.

To extend the voltage capability beyond the 350 V typical of existing inductors, the Vishay Dale devices released today incorporate a PET plastic coilform insulator that supports 1.5 kV isolation voltage. Enabled by a powdered iron alloy core, their soft saturation behavior allows inductance to remain stable under load for effective ripple current regulation, while withstanding transient in-rush currents up to five times their heat rating current.

For high frequency filtering, the IHDV devices deliver significantly higher impedance than similarly sized iron composite inductors. The 0808 models provide impedance of 1 kΩ at a peak frequency of 80 MHz, while the 1008 models deliver 2.8 kΩ at 25 MHz — three times the impedance of similar inductors at four times the frequency. Typical applications for the devices include on-board chargers, battery-charging circuits, power factor correction (PFC), and high voltage DC battery filtering.

The IHDV-0808AC-3A and IHDV-0808AC-30 offer a compact, surface-mount footprint roughly one-third the volume of the 1008 model, while the advantage with the larger IHDV-1008BB-3A and IHDV-1008BB-30 is the through-hole terminations that deliver maximum mechanical strength in rugged environments. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, all four devices incorporate additional support pins to increase resistance to shock and vibration. In addition, the automotive IHDV-0808AC-3A and IHDV-1008BB-3A are AEC-Q200 qualified.

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHDV-0808AC-3A IHDV-0808AC-30 IHDV-1008BB-3A IHDV-1008BB-30 Dimensions (mm) 20 x 14 x 14 25 x 20 x 23 Inductance (µH) 1.9 10 DCR typ. (mΩ) 1.3 2.7 DCR max. (mΩ) 1.5 2.9 Heat rating current typ. (A)(1) 30.0 30.0 Saturation current typ. (A)(2) 110 68 SRF typ. (MHz) 83 22 AEC-Q200 Yes No Yes No

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHDV inductors are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34666 (IHDV0808AC-3A)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34679 (IHDV0808AC-30)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34680 (IHDV1008BB-3A)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34683 (IHDV1008BB-30)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720334046066

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com