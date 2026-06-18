Global Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.21 Billion by 2035 at a 8.3% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices, IV Line Access Components, Needleless Connectors, Other Components), By Technology (Membrane-to-Membrane Systems, Needle-Based Systems, Luer Lock Systems, Other Technologies), By Application (Oncology/Chemotherapy, Hazardous Drug Handling, Antineoplastic Drugs, Biologic Agents, Antiviral Medications, Other Hazardous Drugs, Non-Hazardous Drug Preparation, Compounding Applications, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, Hospital Pharmacies, Oncology Departments, Infusion Centers, Oncology Centers, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Compounding Pharmacies, Other End Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.
According to the latest research study, the global Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 1.47 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 3.21 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.
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Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market Revenue and Trends
A global marketplace in closed system drug transfer devices (CSTDs) offers engineered safety systems to preclude the release of dangerous drug vapours, aerosols and particulates in the course of the preparation, transfer, and administration of cytotoxic, antineoplastic, and other risky drugs in oncology, pharmacy compounding and hospital environments.
The world CSTD market has been expanding at an alarming rate, owing to heightened application of hazardous drugs, more rigorous occupational safety standards, exponential growth in cancer rates, a rising oncology drug pipeline, and more next-generation mechanically- and membrane-based closed systems in healthcare and pharmacy systems across the world.
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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the closed system drug transfer devices market?
Due to the increased use of biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), as well as the increasing number of patients with cancer, CSTD products have gained more traction, which has increased the demand for CSTD products. Due to the rising chemotherapy volumes and compounding demands across the world, more facilities will want compliant and leak-proof systems to reduce exposures and adhere to safety standards.
There are other technological innovations, such as dry connections where there are two membranes, push-to-turn, low-residue, and built-in venting filters that have enhanced usability, decreased priming volume, and better containment performance. Further causes include the stronger enforcement of USP compliance, the expanded reimbursement for safe handling practices, and government regulatory programs that promote the occupational health and safety of hazardous drugs in both developed and new areas.
(A free sample of the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:
- The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.
- Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.
- Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026
- Includes updated tables and figures.
- The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
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Segment Insight
By Product Type
Membrane-to-membrane CSTDs have since been the largest segment of the closed system drug transfer devices market as of 2025, with strong demand in hospital pharmacy and oncology compounding leading to continued development of low-spill, high-flow, and universal compatibility designs, which pharmacists and nurses have cited as superior devices for improving their safety and workflow efficiency.
By Distribution Channel
The biggest market share is in the direct sales to hospitals, oncology centers and compounding pharmacies, which are the main centers of acquiring high quality CSTD systems, staff training, and support in hazardous drug handling policies. These channels have since been a preferred source for acquiring closed drug transfer systems since they offer professional expertise in system validation, compatibility testing, and regulatory compliance guidance.
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Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the size of the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?
- What are the primary driving factors that push the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market forward?
- What are the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Industry's top companies?
- What are the different categories that the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market caters to?
- What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
- In the value chain, what role do key players play?
- What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market sample report and company profiles?
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Key Offerings:
- Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035
- Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
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Regional Insights
North America has conquered the marketplace of closed system drug transfer devices globally due to strict occupational safety standards (USP <800> NIOSH guidelines), high usage of oncology drugs, and increased usage of highly sophisticated containment devices. North America is also enjoying strong reimbursement support and the availability of extensive specialty compounding facilities, as well as the early adoption of next-generation membrane and dry-connection systems. The availability of the large industry players and continuous clinic safety studies and government regulation favor the further hegemonic position of the North American region.
Moreover, it is showing the most growth in Asia Pacific in the closed system drug transfer devices market due to its fast-growing oncology care system, rising cancer rates, growing use of suspicious drug compounds, and tightening regulation systems. The adoption of CSTD has been on an apparent upward trend in China, India, Japan, and South Korea because affordability has been increasing, there is an increase in awareness of healthcare worker safety, and cancer control and hospital safety programs are growing and supported by the government. This will increase the rate at which the oncology centers, chemotherapy volumes, and regulatory harmonization accelerate in the region, leading to quick growth in the market in the Asia pacific.
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Browse the full “Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices, IV Line Access Components, Needleless Connectors, Other Components), By Technology (Membrane-to-Membrane Systems, Needle-Based Systems, Luer Lock Systems, Other Technologies), By Application (Oncology/Chemotherapy, Hazardous Drug Handling, Antineoplastic Drugs, Biologic Agents, Antiviral Medications, Other Hazardous Drugs, Non-Hazardous Drug Preparation, Compounding Applications, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, Hospital Pharmacies, Oncology Departments, Infusion Centers, Oncology Centers, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Compounding Pharmacies, Other End Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/closed-system-drug-transfer-devices-market
Report Scope
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 1.58 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2035
|USD 3.21 billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 1.47 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|8.3% CAGR
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Key Segment
|By Component, Technology, Application, End User and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Recent Developments
- In November 2025: B. Braun launched the OnGuard® 2 CSTD system with enhanced dry spike and dry connect technology, delivering improved flow rates, reduced priming volume, and superior vapor containment for high-throughput oncology pharmacy compounding and administration.
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List of the prominent players in the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market:
- BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)
- ICU Medical Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Corvida Medical
- Equashield
- Simplivia Healthcare Ltd.
- JMS Co. Ltd.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Victus Inc.
- Yukon Medical
- Carefusion (Cardinal Health)
- Hospira (Pfizer)
- Others
The Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
- Vial Access Devices
- Syringe Safety Devices
- Bag/Line Access Devices
- IV Line Access Components
- Needleless Connectors
- Other Components
By Technology
- Membrane-to-Membrane Systems
- Needle-Based Systems
- Luer Lock Systems
- Other Technologies
- By Application
- Oncology/Chemotherapy
- Hazardous Drug Handling
o Antineoplastic Drugs
o Biologic Agents
o Antiviral Medications
o Other Hazardous Drugs
- Non-Hazardous Drug Preparation
- Compounding Applications
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Oncology Departments
o Infusion Centers
- Oncology Centers
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Compounding Pharmacies
- Other End Users
Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/closed-system-drug-transfer-devices-market
Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
This Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
- Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?
- What Was the Global Market Status of the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market? What were the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market?
- What Is the Current Market Status of the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market by Considering Applications and Types?
- What Are Projections of the Global Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?
- What is a Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?
- What is the economic impact on the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are the Market Dynamics of the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Industry?
Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/closed-system-drug-transfer-devices-market
Reasons to Purchase Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market Report
- The Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.
- Closed System Drug Transfer Devices The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.
- This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.
- Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.
- The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.
- Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.
- Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.
- Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.
Reasons for the Research Report
- The study provides a thorough overview of the global Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
- Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.
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What does the report include?
- Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market analysis.
- The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
- This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
- The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.
Who should buy this report?
- Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices industry.
- Managers in the Closed System Drug Transfer Devices sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Closed System Drug Transfer Devices market.
- Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Closed System Drug Transfer Devices products' market trends.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.
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