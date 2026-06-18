Robinson R88 Helicopter Named “Best of the Best: Aviation 2026” by Robb Report

TORRANCE, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The all-new R88 from Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the global leader in civilian rotorcraft, has been named to the 2026 "Best of the Best" in the Aviation category by the Robb Report. The recognition highlights the R88’s alignment with evolving customer and operator requirements, balancing enhanced performance metrics with practical reliability, accessible operating economics and modern style, central to the Robinson product line.

The R88 represents a significant development for Robinson, expanding the company's portfolio into a highly competitive, premium segment of the helicopter market. Early flight evaluations and industry reviews have validated the aircraft's design objectives, emphasizing its optimized cabin architecture, reduced acoustic signature, and advanced safety systems. Global market demand remains strong, with the company having secured more than 150 formal purchase deposits. The R88 program is progressing through its multi-year flight test regimen, with Type Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on track before the end of the decade.

"Winning the Robb Report award proves that the market wants a capable and modern helicopter with attractive styling and design," said David Smith, President and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. "We designed the R88 with multiple configurations for both fleet operators and individual luxury buyers who need utility without unnecessary complexity. Whether you are traveling with family or packing mountain bikes, camping gear, and extra luggage, this aircraft delivers reliable, safe, cost-effective and stylish performance for every adventure."

Methodology and Award Criteria

For over three decades, Robb Report’s Best of the Best has been the ultimate accolade. Annually celebrating exceptional engineers, artisans, and innovators, the awards recognize the finest new products and experiences across 15 distinct categories, including automotive, yachting, aviation, style, and travel, representing the absolute pinnacle of human achievement and craftsmanship.

The Robb Report Best of the Best awards are determined through an annual review process spanning a 12-month period. A specialized editorial board and independent aviation consultants evaluate nominees based on engineering innovation, functional design, safety advancements, and overall performance relative to category peers. To qualify for the accolade, an aircraft must demonstrate distinct technological or operational progress that materially benefits the end-user, moving beyond incremental updates to establish a new benchmark for its segment.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.

Contact:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

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