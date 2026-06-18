AYCE Capital Announces Expansion to Massachusetts with Investment in Netwide Technical Solutions

PEMBROKE, Mass., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYCE Capital, a leading acquirer of small to medium-sized Managed Service Providers in North America, is pleased to announce its investment in Netwide Technical Solutions (“Netwide Technical”), based in Pembroke, Massachusetts. This transaction marks AYCE’s first investment in Massachusetts and represents a meaningful expansion of the AYCE family of companies across the American Northeast.

AYCE’s investment enables Netwide Technical to devote even greater focus to delivering value for their clients, while AYCE assumes key back-office functions such as sales, accounting, and vendor management. Both companies will gain access to AYCE’s collective network of MSPs, unlocking collaborative benefits from shared best practices, deeper industry expertise, and actionable insights that support continued growth and operational excellence.

Founded in 2003, Netwide Technical Solutions has spent over two decades becoming a trusted IT services provider across Eastern Massachusetts. Netwide Technical offers comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity and business continuity solutions, cloud and advanced infrastructure, regulatory compliance support, and installation and advanced IT configuration. Their commitment to innovation, reliability, and client-first service has earned them a strong reputation for delivering efficient, customized solutions that meet the diverse needs of their clients.

As demonstrated through their many years in business and deep client relationships, Netwide Technical reflects AYCE’s core belief in partnering with good people.

Michael Lawlor, President of Netwide Technical, had the following to say: “After 23 years building this organization and serving clients we deeply value, deciding to partner with AYCE Capital was one of the most important decisions we have made. Throughout the process, the AYCE team has been approachable, professional, and genuinely supportive of both our people and our clients.

What mattered most to us was ensuring a seamless transition and preserving the relationships and service standards our clients have come to expect over many years. AYCE has consistently reinforced that client focus, continuity, and long-term partnership remain top priorities, and that gave us tremendous confidence in the future ahead.

We are excited for this next chapter and the opportunities it creates for our team, our clients, and the continued growth of the business.”

“Netwide Technical represents exactly what we look for in an AYCE partner: they have good people, strong client relationships, and a commitment to service quality that’s been built over decades,” said Philip Kaczmarczyk, CEO of AYCE Capital. “This investment reflects our conviction in the New England market and our ambition to build a meaningful presence in the Northeastern United States. We’re excited to welcome Netwide Technical to the AYCE family.”

David Mac Isaac, Managing Partner of Impact Growth Now, and advisor to Netwide Technical on the transaction said, “Netwide Technical's successful partnership with AYCE Capital is a great example of what can happen when founders take the time to find the right long-term partner. Throughout the process, both teams remained focused on culture, client service, and future growth, which ultimately led to an outcome that benefits everyone involved. It was a privilege to represent Netwide Technical and help guide the transaction to a successful close.”